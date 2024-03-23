Holi 2024: First Time Ever, Transgenders play 'Masane ki Holi' with Pyre Ashes, Gulal in Haridwar

Haridwar: For the first time in Haridwar, Kinnar Akhara played 'Masane ki Holi' at Khadkhadi cremation ground with pyre ashes and gulal on Saturday.

A group of transgenders under the leadership of Mahamandaleshwar Bhavani of Kinnar Akhara reached Khadkhadi cremation ground this morning. After performing a puja, they started celebrating Holi by applying ashes of the pyres burning at the crematorium, on each other.

People said it is the first time that eunuchs are playing Holi in this manner in Haridwar. Although 'Masane ki Holi' is organised on the ghats of Banaras and Prayagraj, it is for the first time that it is being held in Haridwar.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva visited cremation ground to celebrate Holi with his ganas and sprinkled pyre ashes on them. While playing 'Masane ki Holi', the story of Lord Shiva's marriage was narrated by the transgenders.

Mahamandaleshwar Monika of Kinnar Akhara said that 'Masane ki Holi' was played by the community in Haridwar. "From now on, 'Masane ki Holi' will be played in the same way in Haridwar every year because all are children of the Sanatan Dharma," Monika said.

Mahamandaleshwar Bhavani wished everyone a happy Holi. Bhavani said common people play Holi at home, but the transgenders, who worship Masaan, play Holi in front of the pyre at the cremation ground.

"Crematorium is considered as the real home of a person because everyone has to come here one day. Today is an auspicious day as the entire community played Holi together," Bhavani added.