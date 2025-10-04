ETV Bharat / state

Hold Bihar Polls In One Or Two Phases, Identify Women Voters In Burqa: BJP To Election Commission

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal requested adequate deployment of paramilitary forces in areas that were vulnerable to booth capture and intimidation of voters.

File - BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal
File - BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 4, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST

Updated : October 4, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Patna: Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday urged the Election Commission to conduct the upcoming assembly polls in one or two phases and ensure that faces of women turning up at booths in burqas were tallied with voter cards.

Jaiswal, who led a BJP delegation that met the visiting EC team headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, also requested adequate deployment of paramilitary forces in areas that were vulnerable to booth capture and intimidation of voters.

"We have urged the EC to conduct the elections in one or two phases. The election process need not be staggered. Also, tallying of faces of voters, especially burqa-clad women, must be ensured with respective EPIC cards so that only genuine voters get to exercise their franchise," he told reporters after the meeting.

"We have also requested that paramilitary forces be deployed in villages with a heavy population of weaker sections like extremely backward classes, a few days in advance and a flag march-like exercise be conducted to instil confidence among the voters," he added. Jaiswal said that in riverine areas, which have had a history of booth capturing, deployment of cavalry must also be ensured.

"The EC also has a few suggestions for political parties. It said that upon completion of voting, polling agents must obtain Form 17C from the presiding officer. Many times, the agents leave their assigned booths without doing so, leaving the scope for unnecessary disputes later," he said.

"As regards dates, we told the EC that, as per rules, polls can be held after a gap of at least 28 days from the date of announcement. If, for example, elections are announced in a few days from now, then the polls can be held by November 3-4," he said. The polls should be held on the earliest date possible and not delayed further, he maintained.

Read More

PM Modi Launches Rs 62000 Crore Worth Schemes For Youth With Special Focus On Bihar

Last Updated : October 4, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHAR POLLS 2025ELECTION COMMISSIONBIHAR BJP PRESIDENT DILIP JAISWALBIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.