Hockey Coach Pratima Barwa Passes Away At 45

Ranchi: Renowned hockey coach Pratima Barwa (45) passed away today while undergoing paralysis treatment at Paras Hospital in Jharkhand’s capital, Ranchi. She was admitted to the hospital on Friday.

Despite the best efforts, the doctors said, she lost her life. Her demise has caused deep sorrow across the sports fraternity in the country.

Pratima Barwa was the head coach of the residential hockey training centre located in Khunti district. She played a significant role in giving national recognition to Jharkhand women in hockey. She has also served as a coach in the Simdega district, where talented players under her training have reached the international level.

Under Pratima Barwa’s guidance, many women players like Arjuna Award winner Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika Soreng, Rajni Kerketta, and Sushma Kumari have not only brought fame to Jharkhand and India but have also left their mark at the national and international levels.

As soon as the news of Coach Barwa's death came out, a wave of mourning swept through the sports world. On social media platforms, players, coaches, sports administrators, and sports enthusiasts paid tributes to her, calling her a 'mother-like mentor'.

The Department of Sports and the Jharkhand Hockey Association expressed deep sorrow and described her as the foundation and an example of the struggle of Jharkhand hockey.