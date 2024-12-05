ETV Bharat / state

Hoax Bomb Threat At Taj Mahal: 48 Hrs On, No Trace Of Accused

UP tourism regional office received the threat email to blow up Taj Mahal at 7:53 am on Tuesday but it was read three hours later.

Hoax Bomb Threat At Taj Mahal: 48 Hrs On, No Trace Of Accused
File photo to Taj Mahal (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Agra: The email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal on Tuesday was sent from another state using Virtual Private Network (VPN). This has been revealed in the investigations conducted by the Tajganj police station and cybercrime officials.

Police said the suspect had not sent the threatening mail from his mobile network to avoid getting traced. Thus, even after 48 hours, the police are yet to nab the accused. On the other hand, security measures in Taj Mahal have been intensified following the threat mail with police, CISF and intelligence security agencies going on high alert.

The Tajganj police station has registered a case in this connection on the basis of a complaint lodged by Deepti Vats, regional tourism officer of the Agra division of the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department. Two persons, Arjit Shahed and Kodachi, have been named in the complaint.

According to Vats, the threat email was received at the regional office at 7:53 am on Tuesday. On reading the email, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), police and CISF were informed. After which, a thorough search operation was launched in Taj Mahal by the police, CISF and ASI.

However, it has come to the notice that although the email was received at 7:53 am, it was around 11 am when it was finally read and then police, CISF and ASI were informed. The email threatened of a bomb blast around the monument at 9 am and a five-hour-long inspection was conducted.

ACP Taj security Syed Areeb Ahmed said the email was sent using VPN so it is not easy to trace the accused through network. A case has been registered against two suspects in this case, Ahmed added.

