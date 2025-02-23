Hoarding Against Liquor, Drugs Removed from Kashmir's Lal Chowk; Srinagar MP Among Others Question Move

Srinagar: The J&K Police came under criticism from the ruling National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament and Valley’s chief cleric over its removal of a signboard in Kashmir urging tourists against drinking liquor in public space.

Traders Association in commercial hub Ghanta Ghar (clocktower) in Srinagar had placed a roadside hoarding addressing tourists to avoid liquor and drugs on roads on Friday.

The traders in their message on the hoarding welcomed tourists with open arms but urged them not to consume liquor and drugs. A day later, the hoarding was seen removed by the police and carried away in its vehicle, drawing criticism.

The J&K Police action came when the three legislators recently moved bills in the J&K Legislative Assembly seeking a ban on alcohol across the Muslim-majority region. The Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti also kickstarted a signature campaign on Saturday in Srinagar to galvanize support for the bill through public awareness.

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter, NC MP from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah Mehdi sarcastically asked the Police to clarify the law violated by the signboard.

Even appealing to tourists to respect local sensitivities is now illegal in Kashmir. Will @JmuKmrPolice clarify which law was violated by the signboard? Or is the only law in place the one that silences Kashmiris?" read part of his post.

Calling the LG administration "Colonial" and "in cahoots with the security forces", Mehdi said it had turned Kashmir into an "Orwellian nightmare—where people can't protest, safeguard their identity, or even speak for their culture".

“Suppression breeds resentment. The more you push Kashmiris to the wall, the stronger their will to break it down. Kashmiris like any other society in this country have the right to preserve and protect their culture and faith,” Mehdi added.

The Parliamentarian from Srinagar advised the Police "to not work like a colonial power but work and behave as local police guided by law and respectful to the community and its sensitivities".

In a subsequent post on X, Mehdi shared a poster addressing ‘guests’ to avoid liquor and drugs in public and announced people to launch an anti-liquor campaign from the commencement of the holy Ramadan.

“I urge the people of Kashmir to display this poster in public spaces and share it online. Let us launch this campaign starting on the 1st of Ramadan. If any action is taken, know that I stand firmly with you, wherever it leads,” he added. “Respect is a two-way street. It must be mutual to hold meaning.”

Similarly, Hurriyat Conference chairman and Valley top cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq hailed the traders' initiative but described the action of authorities as 'unfortunate'.

Mirwaiz said that people have the right to advocate for ethical and responsible behaviour in society and urged the authorities to support such civic initiatives that contribute to upholding the values and well-being of the community rather than suppress them.