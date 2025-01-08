HMPV Not New, Don't Panic, Wear Masks: Bhilwara Medical College Principal

Bhilwara: Amid concerns over Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the country, principal of Bhilwara Medical College, Dr Varsha Ashok Kumar Singh said this is neither a new virus nor as dangerous as Covid-19 but urged people to wear masks in crowded places to reduce transmission risk.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Singh said this virus causes respiratory illness and has existed since 2001. Unlike Covid-19, no vaccine is available for HMPV. The virus made headlines after Chinese media reported that HMPV was among pathogens responsible for spike in respiratory ailments in the country.

According to Dr Singh, principal of Rajmata Vijay Raje Scindia Medical College in Bhilwara, virus can infect people of all ages but children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk. HMPV is a single-stranded negative-sense RNA virus and the Metapneumovirus (MPV) has two categories of pathogens that cause respiratory tract infections in birds and humans, she said. The HMPV is transmitted through respiratory droplets, which means by coughing or sneezing, and is known as a mild virus, the principal explained.

"Some common symptoms of HMPV are fever, cough and cold, body ache and nasal congestion. HMPV infections may become severe in children aged below five years, adults over 65 years and people with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, asthma and others. People with low immune systems are at higher risk," Dr Singh said.

She said that HMPV is not a new virus and has existed since 2001. Presently, there are more HMPV cases in China since the temperature is running below zero, she said adding that this virus spreads fast in freezing temperatures.

"There is no vaccine for HMPV and it is treated through medicines. If a patient has cold, then medicines like paracetamol are prescribed for him. There is no specific medicines for HMPV and patients are given the usual antivirus treatments. But there there is no need to be afraid as its effects are not as dangerous as Covid-19. Only special attention should be given to younger children, elderly people and individuals with comorbidities," Dr Singh said.

No HMPV case has been reported in Bhilwara till now but all the laboratory technicians have been asked to be cautious, she said. A laboratory has been set up, where virus sampling will be done and sent to Jaipur, she added.

"I want to appeal to the common people not to panic about this virus because the immunity of Indians is stronger than the citizens of other countries. This virus is not so dangerous but people must wear masks in crowded places," she said.

Bhilwara District Collector Namit Mehta has also instructed health officers to be on alert.