HIV-Infected Girl Alleges Rape, Forced Abortion At Maharashtra Children's Home; 4 Arrested

Latur: A shocking incident of rape has come to the fore from a children's shelter in Maharashtra, where an HIV-infected girl alleged she was raped by an employee over two years and forced to undergo an abortion when she got pregnant.

Police said they had arrested four persons following the complaint by the girl at Dhoki police station in Dharashiv district. The incidents took place between July 13, 2023, and July 23 this year at Sevalay, a home for HIV-infected children in Hasegaon here, they said.

“The child was at the institution for the past two years and was allegedly raped by an employee of the children's home four times,” said a police officer, citing the complaint.

The girl also alleged that the accused employee threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the ordeal to anyone. “The shelter home’s administration did not help her even after she wrote a letter narrating her ordeal to the officials,” he added.

After she fell ill, she was taken to a hospital, where tests revealed she was four months pregnant, following which her pregnancy was aborted forcefully without her consent, the official said.