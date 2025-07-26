HIV-Infected Girl Alleges Rape, Forced Abortion At Maharashtra Children's Home; 4 Arrested

Latur: A shocking incident of rape has come to the fore from a children's shelter in Maharashtra, where an HIV-infected girl alleged she was raped by an employee over two years and forced to undergo an abortion when she got pregnant.
Police said they had arrested four persons following the complaint by the girl at Dhoki police station in Dharashiv district. The incidents took place between July 13, 2023, and July 23 this year at Sevalay, a home for HIV-infected children in Hasegaon here, they said.
“The child was at the institution for the past two years and was allegedly raped by an employee of the children's home four times,” said a police officer, citing the complaint.
The girl also alleged that the accused employee threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the ordeal to anyone. “The shelter home’s administration did not help her even after she wrote a letter narrating her ordeal to the officials,” he added.
After she fell ill, she was taken to a hospital, where tests revealed she was four months pregnant, following which her pregnancy was aborted forcefully without her consent, the official said.
“The victim has also revealed to the police that she was not the first one to face this treatment, as sexual abuse also happened with other girls at the shelter,” he added.
Police have so far booked six persons, including the founder and superintendent of the institution, the accused employee, and the doctor who performed the abortion procedure under the POCSO Act and various sections of the BNS, the official said.
“The case was transferred to the Ausa police station, in whose jurisdiction the alleged incidents took place. Four persons have been arrested so far,” Latur Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe said.
In response to the FIR, the shelter home management denied allegations of rape and abortion made by the victim as “baseless.”
The head of the home also demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. “This is a conspiracy against him and the institution by people opposing the service,” he said.
