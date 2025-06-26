HIV Cases Rise In Jammu Kashmir Amid Stigma And Underreporting: Experts

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has reported nearly 7,000 HIV-positive cases so far till May 2025, according to the AIDS Control Society. But health experts warn the real count could be far higher, with stigma, fear and underreporting continuing to cast a long shadow over the fight against the virus in the Union Territory.

Despite new efforts—such as the rollout of mobile HIV testing and counselling vans—the disease remains buried in silence. Many people living with HIV avoid testing or treatment out of fear of societal backlash, experts say, rendering official data a likely underestimation.

On June 24, Health Minister Sakina Itoo flagged off three mobile HIV testing vans in Srinagar, marking both a preventive move and a symbolic message that the fight is far from over. Each mobile unit is equipped with modern testing kits, private counselling spaces and trained health workers, aiming to reach underserved rural pockets of the region.

Yet, the larger barrier isn't logistical, said Dr Bashir Ahmed, a senior HIV counsellor in Kashmir. “Testing alone won't solve the problem. The real challenge is breaking the silence. People still fear being labelled if they walk into a testing van or centre,” he said.

According to the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), Jammu and Kashmir's HIV prevalence is officially at 0.06%, well below the national average of 0.22%. But public health professionals caution against complacency. Testing remains heavily concentrated in urban areas, while rural populations—especially those in high-risk groups—are often excluded from screening programmes.

“There is no reliable data on how many people in Kashmir live with HIV because large sections of the population have never been tested,” said Dr Bashir. "The social stigma is so pervasive that people would rather risk their health than risk social isolation.”

A 2022 study conducted by Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar found a disturbing increase in the number of young people injecting drugs—especially heroin—which poses a major risk for the transmission of HIV and Hepatitis C through shared needles.

A recent survey revealed that 21% of youth in the valley use drugs, with 90% injecting heroin. Many of them are now living with hepatitis B, C, or HIV.

Counsellors at Srinagar's Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC) report that the fear of being judged keeps many of these individuals from accessing even the mobile van services now moving through the Valley.

HIV/AIDS-positive individuals are protected from discrimination by the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Act and the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). However, experts claim that execution is still mainly symbolic and uneven.

Since the early 2000s, over 1,500 people in Jammu and Kashmir have died of AIDS-related complications. Currently, 3,906 people are undergoing treatment at three major ART centres—SKIMS Soura Srinagar, GMC Jammu and the RT Centre in Kathua.

At SKIMS Soura in Srinagar, a total of 861 AIDS cases have been registered so far, including 633 men and 192 women. Of them, 27 are under the age of 15. GMC Jammu has also reported 5,447 cases, of which 1,910 are women and 3,350 are men. At this centre, 96 children under the age of fifteen are impacted.

In Kathua, the Regional Treatment Centre (RTC) has documented 470 AIDS cases, including 247 men and 201 women. Of these, 22 are children under the age of 15, with 14 boys and 8 girls. Thirteen ART centres are operational across Jammu and Kashmir, offering free medical care, testing, and prescription medications. Public health experts stress that unless stigma is tackled head-on, outreach efforts like mobile vans may have limited impact. “We need to normalise HIV testing, just like we do for diabetes or hypertension,” said Dr Bashir. “Until then, people will keep suffering in the shadows,” he said.