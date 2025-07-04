Car Hits Multiple Bikes, Cycle And Pedestrians In Korba; Three Killed

Korba: Three persons were killed as a car went out of control and hit several bikes, bicycles and pedestrians at VIP Road under Civil Line police station in Rampur on Thursday night.

The car also hit a girl who fell into a drain. However, she was saved by locals. The car bearing registration number CG-12-BE-2806, was being driven by one Rahul Yadav (19) who was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident. At around 10:30 pm, Rahul first hit a TVS Champ and then a Yamaha motorcycle near ITI Chowk with his Swift Dzire car. Two persons were critically injured in the mishap.

After that, Rahul hit a cyclist and then a bike which came under the car and was dragged for around 100 metres. Locals said Rahul was driving recklessly and the scene of the mishap resembled a battlefield with bikes, cycles and injured persons strewn on the road.

Rahul Yadav being taken into custody by police (ETV Bharat)

Rahul, who suffered a facture in his right hand, was taken into custody by police. Those who were killed in the mishap were identified as Mohammad Israel (75), of Pathripara, Chhotelala Sahni (37) of Rajiv Vihar ITI, Rampur and Ravi Kanwar (35) of Doomardihi. Vishal Bada (21) and a girl who suffered critical injuries are being treated at the Medical College and Hospital.

Rahul, a resident of Kohadia, works in CSEB. The police have arrested him. Korba CSP Bhushan Ekka said Rahul hit four persons with his car. "A medical test has been conducted on Rahul to ascertain whether he was drunk at the time of the mishap. We are waiting for the report and action against him will taken accordingly," he said.