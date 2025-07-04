ETV Bharat / state

Car Hits Multiple Bikes, Cycle And Pedestrians In Korba; Three Killed

The car was being driven by a 19-year-old youth who it is alleged was drunk at the time of the mishap.

Three persons were killed as a car went out of control and hit several bikes, bicycles and pedestrians at VIP Road under Civil Line police station in Rampur on Thursday night.
The mangled remains of a bike hit by the car (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST

1 Min Read

Korba: Three persons were killed as a car went out of control and hit several bikes, bicycles and pedestrians at VIP Road under Civil Line police station in Rampur on Thursday night.

The car also hit a girl who fell into a drain. However, she was saved by locals. The car bearing registration number CG-12-BE-2806, was being driven by one Rahul Yadav (19) who was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident. At around 10:30 pm, Rahul first hit a TVS Champ and then a Yamaha motorcycle near ITI Chowk with his Swift Dzire car. Two persons were critically injured in the mishap.

After that, Rahul hit a cyclist and then a bike which came under the car and was dragged for around 100 metres. Locals said Rahul was driving recklessly and the scene of the mishap resembled a battlefield with bikes, cycles and injured persons strewn on the road.

Three persons were killed as a car went out of control and hit several bikes, bicycles and pedestrians at VIP Road under Civil Line police station in Rampur on Thursday night.
Rahul Yadav being taken into custody by police (ETV Bharat)

Rahul, who suffered a facture in his right hand, was taken into custody by police. Those who were killed in the mishap were identified as Mohammad Israel (75), of Pathripara, Chhotelala Sahni (37) of Rajiv Vihar ITI, Rampur and Ravi Kanwar (35) of Doomardihi. Vishal Bada (21) and a girl who suffered critical injuries are being treated at the Medical College and Hospital.

Rahul, a resident of Kohadia, works in CSEB. The police have arrested him. Korba CSP Bhushan Ekka said Rahul hit four persons with his car. "A medical test has been conducted on Rahul to ascertain whether he was drunk at the time of the mishap. We are waiting for the report and action against him will taken accordingly," he said.

Korba: Three persons were killed as a car went out of control and hit several bikes, bicycles and pedestrians at VIP Road under Civil Line police station in Rampur on Thursday night.

The car also hit a girl who fell into a drain. However, she was saved by locals. The car bearing registration number CG-12-BE-2806, was being driven by one Rahul Yadav (19) who was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident. At around 10:30 pm, Rahul first hit a TVS Champ and then a Yamaha motorcycle near ITI Chowk with his Swift Dzire car. Two persons were critically injured in the mishap.

After that, Rahul hit a cyclist and then a bike which came under the car and was dragged for around 100 metres. Locals said Rahul was driving recklessly and the scene of the mishap resembled a battlefield with bikes, cycles and injured persons strewn on the road.

Three persons were killed as a car went out of control and hit several bikes, bicycles and pedestrians at VIP Road under Civil Line police station in Rampur on Thursday night.
Rahul Yadav being taken into custody by police (ETV Bharat)

Rahul, who suffered a facture in his right hand, was taken into custody by police. Those who were killed in the mishap were identified as Mohammad Israel (75), of Pathripara, Chhotelala Sahni (37) of Rajiv Vihar ITI, Rampur and Ravi Kanwar (35) of Doomardihi. Vishal Bada (21) and a girl who suffered critical injuries are being treated at the Medical College and Hospital.

Rahul, a resident of Kohadia, works in CSEB. The police have arrested him. Korba CSP Bhushan Ekka said Rahul hit four persons with his car. "A medical test has been conducted on Rahul to ascertain whether he was drunk at the time of the mishap. We are waiting for the report and action against him will taken accordingly," he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KORBA ROAD ACCIDENTKORBARECKLESS DRIVINGCHHATTISGARH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.