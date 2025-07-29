Hit-and-Run Case: Jammu Kashmir Police Detains SUV Owner; Accused At Large

Jammu: Police on Tuesday seized an SUV and detained its owner, whose son rammed an elderly scooty rider and tried to crush him with the vehicle in Jammu city of Jammu and Kashmir two days ago.
Addressing a presser in Jammu, SP City South, Ajay Sharma said that based on the CCTV footage of the incident, police tracked the vehicle and have detained its owner identified as Rajendra Anand, a resident of Nanak Nagar. Rajendra's son, Manan Anand, who was crushed the scooty rider, is still absconding and is being searched by the police, Sharma added.
Jammu Police also confirmed the detention of the SUV owner on its official X handle.
“Following the Thar-scooty collision near Green Belt Park,Gandhi Nagar on 27.07.2025, Police have invoked Sec 109 BNS after eyewitnesses revealed deliberate intent to harm. The Thar was seized,its owner detained & hunt is on to nab the absconding driver. Investigation continues,” the post read.
The hit-and-run incident took place near Allora Textiles in Gandhinagar area at around 1:30 pm on Sunday.
As seen in the CCTV footage of the incident retrieved by the police, after the initial collision, the accused reversed the vehicle and ran over the elderly citizen again, causing him serious injuries. The SUV driver was traveling from Gandhinagar towards Green Belt Park. The injured elderly man was immediately taken to GMC Hospital Jammu by passers-by, while the driver fled the scene.
The video of the incident is going viral on social media and there is a lot of anger and outrage in public circles. Police said that the accused may have fled Jammu and various teams are actively working to arrest him.
