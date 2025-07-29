ETV Bharat / state

Hit-and-Run Case: Jammu Kashmir Police Detains SUV Owner; Accused At Large

SP City South, Ajay Kumar said that based on the CCTV footage of the accident, the owner of the vehicle has been detained by police.

A still from the CCTV footage of Jammu hit-and-run accident
A still from the CCTV footage of Jammu hit-and-run accident (Screengrab)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 29, 2025 at 12:54 PM IST

2 Min Read

Jammu: Police on Tuesday seized an SUV and detained its owner, whose son rammed an elderly scooty rider and tried to crush him with the vehicle in Jammu city of Jammu and Kashmir two days ago.

Addressing a presser in Jammu, SP City South, Ajay Sharma said that based on the CCTV footage of the incident, police tracked the vehicle and have detained its owner identified as Rajendra Anand, a resident of Nanak Nagar. Rajendra's son, Manan Anand, who was crushed the scooty rider, is still absconding and is being searched by the police, Sharma added.

Jammu Police also confirmed the detention of the SUV owner on its official X handle.

“Following the Thar-scooty collision near Green Belt Park,Gandhi Nagar on 27.07.2025, Police have invoked Sec 109 BNS after eyewitnesses revealed deliberate intent to harm. The Thar was seized,its owner detained & hunt is on to nab the absconding driver. Investigation continues,” the post read.

The hit-and-run incident took place near Allora Textiles in Gandhinagar area at around 1:30 pm on Sunday.

As seen in the CCTV footage of the incident retrieved by the police, after the initial collision, the accused reversed the vehicle and ran over the elderly citizen again, causing him serious injuries. The SUV driver was traveling from Gandhinagar towards Green Belt Park. The injured elderly man was immediately taken to GMC Hospital Jammu by passers-by, while the driver fled the scene.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and there is a lot of anger and outrage in public circles. Police said that the accused may have fled Jammu and various teams are actively working to arrest him.

Read More:

  1. Fauja Singh Death: NRI From Canada Arrested After CCTV Captured SUV Involved In Hit-And-Run
  2. One Dead, Four Critical As Speeding Car Rams Into Devotees Outside Kala Ganapati Temple In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Jammu: Police on Tuesday seized an SUV and detained its owner, whose son rammed an elderly scooty rider and tried to crush him with the vehicle in Jammu city of Jammu and Kashmir two days ago.

Addressing a presser in Jammu, SP City South, Ajay Sharma said that based on the CCTV footage of the incident, police tracked the vehicle and have detained its owner identified as Rajendra Anand, a resident of Nanak Nagar. Rajendra's son, Manan Anand, who was crushed the scooty rider, is still absconding and is being searched by the police, Sharma added.

Jammu Police also confirmed the detention of the SUV owner on its official X handle.

“Following the Thar-scooty collision near Green Belt Park,Gandhi Nagar on 27.07.2025, Police have invoked Sec 109 BNS after eyewitnesses revealed deliberate intent to harm. The Thar was seized,its owner detained & hunt is on to nab the absconding driver. Investigation continues,” the post read.

The hit-and-run incident took place near Allora Textiles in Gandhinagar area at around 1:30 pm on Sunday.

As seen in the CCTV footage of the incident retrieved by the police, after the initial collision, the accused reversed the vehicle and ran over the elderly citizen again, causing him serious injuries. The SUV driver was traveling from Gandhinagar towards Green Belt Park. The injured elderly man was immediately taken to GMC Hospital Jammu by passers-by, while the driver fled the scene.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and there is a lot of anger and outrage in public circles. Police said that the accused may have fled Jammu and various teams are actively working to arrest him.

Read More:

  1. Fauja Singh Death: NRI From Canada Arrested After CCTV Captured SUV Involved In Hit-And-Run
  2. One Dead, Four Critical As Speeding Car Rams Into Devotees Outside Kala Ganapati Temple In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU HIT AND RUN CASEJAMMU SUV ACCIDENTJAMMU SUV SCOOTY ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.