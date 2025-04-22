3 Killed In 2 Hit-And-Run Accidents In Uttar Pradesh

Bulandshahr/Prayagraj: Three persons, including a 62-year-old woman, died in two hit-and-run accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and Prayagraj on Monday night, police said.

Both accidents occurred while the victims were sleeping on roadside. In Bulandshahr, a speeding Thar SUV ran over some villagers, leaving an elderly woman dead and three others injured. In the second accident, two persons were killed and two others injured after a pickup vehicle ran over a ragpicker's family in Prayagraj.

According to eyewitnesses, the Thar driver, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, got into an argument with some youths after they asked him to decrease speed. They said that some residents of Sunhaira village were sleeping outside their houses at that time. The driver ran over four of the villagers, they alleged. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

On information, teams from Secunderabad, Gulavti, Kotwali City and Kotwali Rural police stations, along with senior officials reached the spot. SP City Shankar Prasad said Sheela (62) died at the accident spot while three others were injured and admitted to the district hospital.

A case has been registered against six persons under relevant sections of BNS and SC/ST Act, Prasad said adding, search is on for the accused and the black Thar.

The other accident took place under Mirzapur police station area of ​​​​Prayagraj when a pickup vehicle heading towards Mirzapur ran over a family sleeping on the side of the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway. When people heard their screams, they rushed to the spot and informed the police. A team from the local police station sent five injured persons to the hospital, where doctors declared two persons brought dead while the remaining three have been sent home after treatment.

Currently, police are trying to trace the pickup vehicle with the help of CCTV footage. ACP Karchana Varun Kumar said the deceased have been identified as Birju, a ragpicker, and his daughter, Bipasha. "Birju, Bipasha, his wife Sapna and father-in-law Jagdish were sleeping on the side of the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway when at around 12 am, a speeding pickup vehicle hit them. Birju and Bipasha succumbed to their injuries while Sapna and Jagdish were discharged after treatment," Kumar said.