ETV Bharat / state

History Sheeter Shot Dead In Delhi's Alipur, Probe Underway

New Delhi: A history sheeter was shot dead in the Alipur area of Outer North Delhi on Friday evening, with police suspecting that he was killed over personal enmity, officials said.

Police received a PCR call around 7.30 PM regarding a firing incident. The victim was identified as Karan Thapa, a resident of the same locality, they said. He had sustained bullet injuries and was taken to Harishchandra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Thapa had a criminal background, with two cases registered against him for attempt to murder and extortion, a police officer said.