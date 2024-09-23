History Sheeter Raja Shot Dead In Chennai, Second Encounter In A Week

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): History sheeter Raja alias Seizing Raja was killed in a police encounter in the Akkarai area of Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Monday morning, police said. According to police, Raja was arrested in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and brought to Chennai this morning. Raja was gunned down in retaliation, they claimed. Further details on the encounter are awaited.

This is the second encounter that has been carried out in Chennai in a week and the third since the murder of the accused in BSP leader Armstrong's murder. On September 18, history-sheeter alias Kakka Thoppu Balaji was shot dead in a police encounter in Chennai's Viyasarpadi area.

Balaji was accused in as many as 58 cases, out of which six were murder cases, 17 attempts to murder and one related to drug (ganja) dealing, according to the police. In July this year, Thiruvengadam, a history-sheeter and accused in Armstrong's murder, was shot dead by the Tamil Nadu police.

Read More