Watch: History Sheeter Posing As Woman Wearing 'Mangalsutra' Arrested In Rajasthan

Jodhpur: Police have arrested a wanted history-sheeter hiding in his own house while disguising as a woman and wearing a 'mangalsutra' in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

The accused Dayashankar alias Bitiya was nabbed by cops from the Sadar Kotwali police station from his house at Harijan Basti in Lakhara Bazaar area of the district on Wednesday.

History Sheeter Posing As Woman Wearing 'Mangalsutra' Arrested In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Divulging further details about the dramatic arrest, Police station in-charge Anil Yadav said that once head constable Shamsher Khan, Anita, constable Ramkesh, Asaram and other policemen reached the house of the accused, where he was hiding as per the location tracked by the police, person wearing women's clothes confronted the team while denying the presence of Dayashankar in the house.

The police got suspicious because of his short hair. When the woman policeman caught him and removed the 'pallu' (scarf) from his head, the accused's secret was revealed, Yadav said adding Dayashankar was found wearing makeup, had lipstick on his lips and a mangalsutra around his neck, police said. The history-sheeter has been taken into custody by the police.

The Case

The history-sheeter was absconding after he attacked a youth by calling him on the pretext of compromise in a case of mutual enmity in February this year.

Assistant Police Commissioner Central Manglesh Chundawat said that on February 10, assailants had beaten Prince Chawla, a resident of Peepli Gali in Bagar Chowk at 11:30 pm. An FIR was lodged against Gajendra Singh alias Ran Singh, Dayashankar alias Bitiya, Hemendra, Hitesh and two-three others.

In the last four months, whenever the police went to arrest Dayashankar, the accused disguised as a woman would dodge the police by gesturing with his hand and saying that the accused was “not at home”.