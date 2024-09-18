History-Sheeter Kakkathope Balaji Killed In Police Encounter Near Vyasarpadi Jeeva Railway Station

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Famous rowdy Kakkathoppu Balaji (46) who had more than 50 cases including eight murders, attempted murders, and bombing pending against him was shot dead in a police encounter today in Vyasarpadi. The history-sheeter was arrested and jailed 12 times under the Gangster Prevention Act in the past.

Balaji's body has been kept at the Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem. The policemen who were injured in the attack have also been admitted to the same hospital.

Balaji has been making headlines since 2020 for his deadly criminal deeds. He and another gangster, CD Mani, were attacked by his rival gangster 'Sambo' Senthil's men. Bombs were thrown at the two when they were travelling in a vehicle on Anna Salai in March 2020. However, the duo managed to escape.

Balaji's death is the second encounter by the Chennai police in the last two months with K Thiruvengadam (33), one of the suspects in the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong being the first. Thiruvengadam was shot dead by police in an early morning 'encounter' on July 14 near Madhavaram, officials said.

A police team led by Kodungaiyur Police Inspector Saravanan surrounded the PD residency today, attempting to arrest Balaji at around 4.50 AM. Upon seeing so many police personnel, Balaji got nervous, attacked the policemen and tried to flee from the spot.

Inspector Saravanan got the better of Balaji and immediately fired at him, making him collapse on the spot. Balaji was then rushed to the Stanley Hospital where doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

It is to be noted that this is the second encounter since A Arun took charge as the Commissioner of Police on July 8. Earlier, Thiruvenkadam was booked in connection with the murder of former Bahujan Samaj Party state president Armstrong.

Balaji, a native of Puducherry who moved to Chennai as a young kid in the late 1980s, lived in BRN Garden on Broadway, police said. Locally, he was referred to as Kakkathoppu. His life of crime started while he worked at a truck depot in Muthialpet as a teenager.