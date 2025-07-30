History-Sheeter Dead, Two Injured As Retd Army Man Opens Fire During Panchayat In Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli

Chandauli: At least one person was killed and two others sustained gunshot injuries after a retired Army soldier allegedly opened fire during a family panchayat in Fattepur village under Sadar Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
According to police, the incident occurred in the afternoon when a house-level panchayat was being held to resolve a dispute between two close families. However, the discussion soon escalated into a heated argument and then into a scuffle which eventually ended tragically.
In the middle of the chaos, Mukesh Yadav, a retired soldier, allegedly went inside his house, returned with a pistol and opened fire, leaving everyone in a state of panic.
Three persons including Daroga Yadav, Ramesh Yadav and Anshu Yadav were hit by bullets and collapsed on the ground bleeding profusely. Immediately, locals and family members rushed the injured to the district hospital. After preliminary treatment, all three were referred to Varanasi Trauma Center, where Daroga Yadav succumbed to his injuries. Two others are still undergoing treatment.
On the other hand, the accused fled the spot after the firing. He was, however, apprehended by police following a search.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anant Chandrashekhar informed, "The accused was taken into custody shortly after the incident. The pistol used in the firing has been recovered. Further investigation is underway."
The police official also revealed that the accused fired eight rounds from his pistol. "One Daroga Yadav, who sustained bullet injuries on his chest and stomach, died during treatment. The deceased was a history-sheeter with several criminal cases registered against him at Syedraja police station. He was also involved in cow smuggling and assault cases."
Also Read
Exchange Of Fire Near LoC In J-K's Poonch After Infiltration Bid By Terrorists
Pahalgam Attack Mastermind Among Three Terrorists Eliminated In Srinagar