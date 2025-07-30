ETV Bharat / state

History-Sheeter Dead, Two Injured As Retd Army Man Opens Fire During Panchayat In Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli

Chandauli: At least one person was killed and two others sustained gunshot injuries after a retired Army soldier allegedly opened fire during a family panchayat in Fattepur village under Sadar Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the afternoon when a house-level panchayat was being held to resolve a dispute between two close families. However, the discussion soon escalated into a heated argument and then into a scuffle which eventually ended tragically.

In the middle of the chaos, Mukesh Yadav, a retired soldier, allegedly went inside his house, returned with a pistol and opened fire, leaving everyone in a state of panic.

Three persons including Daroga Yadav, Ramesh Yadav and Anshu Yadav were hit by bullets and collapsed on the ground bleeding profusely. Immediately, locals and family members rushed the injured to the district hospital. After preliminary treatment, all three were referred to Varanasi Trauma Center, where Daroga Yadav succumbed to his injuries. Two others are still undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, the accused fled the spot after the firing. He was, however, apprehended by police following a search.