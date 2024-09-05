ETV Bharat / state

History In The Making: Trans Woman Navya Singh Set To Compete For 'Miss Universe India' Crown

Mumbai: Trans woman Navya Singh has been selected as one of the 11 finalists from Maharashtra for the prestigious 'Miss Universe India 2024' pageant. Presently, wishes are being showered on her from all levels.

Navya participated in the final round and was among 100 contestants from Maharashtra. On September 11, she will compete against contestants from different states.

Navya's journey is not only about beauty but about rewriting history. This is because for the first time trans women will participate in this competition. Apart from her, there are two other trans women contestants from Chennai and Delhi.

After being selected as a finalist for the 'Miss Universe India 2024' pageant, Navya said, "Being a part of a platform that welcomes trans women is a big step not only for me but for all the marginalised people. It shows that we are now moving towards an equal society. Hopefully my journey will inspire others to embrace their uniqueness and fight relentlessly for their rightful place in the world."