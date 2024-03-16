History Beckons Poll-Bound Odisha, Asserts Patnaik as He Eyes Record Term

By PTI

Published : 51 minutes ago

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the people of the state are going to create a new record in the political history of the country in the next assembly elections.

In the next assembly elections, Odisha's people will set a new milestone in the nation's political history, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Saturday.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the people of the state are going to create a new record in the political history of the country in the next assembly elections. Patnaik, the ruling BJD president, apparently meant that after winning the assembly polls to be held between May 13 and June 1, he would become the longest-serving chief minister of India.

The assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in the state. In a few months, the people of Odisha are going to create a new record in the political history of this country. I always feel profoundly blessed and humbled by the intense faith of the people which also inspires me to work harder, Patnaik said.

The BJD president is now the second longest-serving chief minister in India after former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling, who remained in power for 24 years and 166 days from December 12, 1999, to May 27, 2019. Patnaik, on the other hand, has been at the helm of Odisha since March 5, 2000.

