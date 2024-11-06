Historical Santhal Paraganas Still Hold The Sway In 18 Seats

Ranchi/Dumka: Sanathal Paraganas, inextricably woven into history for the rebellion, has long been known as an impregnable bastion of JMM. The division comprises six districts Dumka, Pakur, Sahibganj, Jamtara, Godda and Deoghar which send 18 members to the assembly. Seven of these--Borio, Barhet, Littipara, Maheshpur, Shikaripara, Dumka, Jama-- are reserved for ST while Deoghar is for SC. The remnant Rajmahal, Pakur, Nala, Jamtara, Jarmundi, Madhupur, Sarath, Poraiyahat, Godda and Mahagama are unreserved although the indigenous Santhals have always held sway here.

Tribal leader Shibu Soren has been the chief minister thrice for short periods. His son, Hemant Soren has also been a three-time chief minister which demonstrates how Santhals determine the party morale.

JMM was the victor in Barhet, Littipara, Maheshpur and Shikaripara seats in the 2005 elections while BJP got only Borio and Jama. While Stephen Marandi won from Dumka as an independent, BJP's Mohril Murmu came second and JMM's Hemant Soren came third. This was a time when Shibu Soren's eldest son Durga Soren was defeated by Sunil Soren in Jama.

JMM bagged Borio, Barhet, Littipara, Shikaripara, Dumka and Jama in 2009 when Hemant Soren won from Dumka and his sister-in-law, Sita Soren, won Jama. JVM's Mistry Soren won the Maheshpur seat. This was the year when BJP did not win a single ST seat.

The 2014 Modi wave failed to catalyse Santhal votes but BJP gained a psychological advantage by winning Borio and Dumka while JMM retained Barhet, Littipara, Maheshpur, Shikaripara and Jama.

In 2019, JMM repeated its show in Borio, Barhet, Littipara, Maheshpur, Shikaripara, Dumka and Jama. What was noticeable BJP came second in all seven ST seats. Jama saw a close contest where the victory margin was a sliver of 2,426 votes.

Deoghar went to JDU's Kameshwar Nath Das in 2005, RJD's Suresh Paswan in 2009, and BJP's Narayan Das in 2014 and 2019. RJD remained in second place losing by a margin of just 2,624 votes.

BJP won five out of ten unreserved seats by winning in Jamtara, Madhupur, Poraiyahat, Godda and Mahagama seats in 2005. While Congress got Rajmahal, Pakur and JMM got Nala and Sarath. Jarmundi was won by an independent candidate.

JMM clinched Pakur, Jamtara, Madhupur and Sarath in 2009 by defeating BJP which won Rajmahal and Nala. JVM won Podiyahaat, RJD got Godda, and Congress got Mahagama. Independent candidate Harinarayan Rai won Jarmundi.

BJP staged a strong comeback in 2014 by securing Rajmahal, Madhupur, Godda and Mahagama, sending Congress in second place at Pakur, Jamtara, and Jarmundi. With Sarath and Podiyahaat, JVM was third while JMM had to contend with only Nala.

However, Randhir Singh, who won from Sarath on a JVM ticket, strayed to BJP which added one more seat to its tally of four.

Congress presented its spectacular performance in 2019 in the 10 unreserved seats by securing four --Pakur, Jamtara, Jarmundi, and Mahagama, its maximum. BJP came next with Rajmahal, Sarath and Godda while JMM retained its third place with Nala and Madhupur. Poraiyahat reposed faith in JVM again.

JMM's best performance in Santhal Paraganas was seen in 2019 when it became the largest party by winning nine seats. BJP slipped to just four seats and Congress left BJP behind by winning five seats. Currently, 14 seats are occupied by JMM and Congress.

Bangladeshi infiltration has been BJP's poll plank this election as it argues that rampant immigration is posing a serious threat to the sacrosanct tribal culture. The agenda is being taken forward by Sita Soren and Lobin Hembrom. But the Hemant-led government is trying to repeat its victory by citing the changes coming in the lives of the people through the Mainiya Samman and Sarvajan Pension Scheme.