Madhya Pradesh's First Tribal Museum Reopens After Rs 33-Crore Revamp

Chhindwara: The Badal Bhoi Adivasi Rajya Sangrahalaya in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh's first tribal museum, is preparing for its grand reopening with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to virtually inaugurate the renovated facility on November 15. The museum, which recently underwent a Rs 33-crore transformation, stands as a testament to India's rich tribal heritage and the contribution of tribal freedom fighters.

The newly renovated museum, monitored by the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) Bhopal, features intricate wall engravings celebrating the legacies of prominent tribal heroes including Tantya Bhil, Bhima Nayak, and Shankar-Shah Raghunath Shah. Their stories are brought to life through various artistic mediums including bamboo crafts, ironwork, clay crafts, and traditional paintings.

Originally established on April 20, 1954, the museum was renamed the Badal Bhoi State Tribal Museum in 1997. The facility spread across 9.75 acres, houses 14 rooms and 4 galleries that showcase the rich cultural tapestry of tribal communities such as the Baiga, Gond, and Bharia tribes.

Visitors can experience remarkably authentic representations of tribal life through carefully curated exhibits featuring traditional implements like chillums, bullock carts, and oil extractors. The museum also displays an impressive collection of musical instruments including dholaks, ektaras, and mridangs, alongside everyday items such as water vessels and flour grinding wheels.