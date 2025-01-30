Historic Sighting Of Himalayan Otters Along Kashmir's Kishanganga River

Srinagar: In a historic sighting for Jammu and Kashmir, a lodge of Himalayan otters was seen feasting on fish along the Kishanganga River in the Gurez area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Otters are mammals that belong to the Mustelidae family and are found throughout the world except for Australia and Antarctica. Globally, there are 13 otter species, three of which are found in India: the smooth-coated otter (Lutrogale perspicillata), the Eurasian otter (Lutra lutra), and the Asian small-clawed otter (Aonyx cinereus).

On January 27, Wajid Munawar Shangroo, a resident of Markoot (Gurez), shared a video of a lodge of Eurasian otters (Himalayan otters) on his Facebook page, “Discovery Channel GUREZ.” While offering a rare glimpse into the lives of otters (locally known as vadurs), Shangroo titled his video "Otters eating fish near Markoot Gurez." He also credited the video to "Ip Ishu."

The Himalayan Otter is slightly smaller than the Smooth-coated Otter, measuring about 1.2 meters in length and weighing between 6 and 12 kg. They are distinguished by their broader heads and elongated snouts that end in a distinct W-shaped nose. They have dark brown fur, with the shade depending on their geographic location.

In India, Eurasian otters are mainly found in the Himalayan foothills, including Kashmir, and the southern parts of the Western Ghats, where they occupy mountain streams and cold hilly areas.

Speaking on the rare sighting of the otters in Gurez, Mansoor Sofi, a wildlife researcher, said, "This is a historic achievement for Jammu and Kashmir. A few years ago, we saw a lodge of otters in the Wadwan area of Kashmir. In 2023, two of them were observed in the riverine environment of the Kishanganga River."

"Before that, in 2020, three otters were sighted in a camera trap in the Neru Stream, a left-bank tributary of the Chenab River. Also, in 2016, the first systematic survey of otters in the Indian Trans-Himalayas confirmed their presence in Ladakh. But the video shared by Shangroo is historic because otters have been recorded clearly in their natural habitat, providing clear evidence of their presence in the area," Sofi said.

“Otters were once found across Kashmir. They were found near the Lidder, Jhelum, and Wular rivers, but because of habitat destruction, pollution, and human encroachment, they became elusive. Otters have a local name (Vadur) too, which can signify their abundant presence in the past. Now that they are making a comeback, it's good news,” he said.

While the Eurasian otter is classified as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List, the mammal thrives in cold streams and rivers. “They have been sighted in the Himalayas at elevations of up to 3,660 meters during the summer months. They prefer fast-flowing rivers and enjoy eating carp and other fish,” he added.

Meanwhile, the wildlife officials also acknowledged the sighting of otters in Kashmir as historic. “We knew otters were gradually making a comeback in the region, but there was no solid evidence. There were reports from trekkers and hikers confirming the presence of otters in the region. We were waiting for proper documentation. Earlier, we had a visual from a camera trap, but now we have a video from Gurez. This development is significant for the region,” they said.