Historic Shift: A Comparison Of How Delhiites Voted In 2020 And 2025

New Delhi: With a landslide victory, the BJP is poised to form government in Delhi after a long wait of 27 years crushing the ruling AAP by a majority of 48 seats against 22. The election results reflect the change in voting patterns by Delhiites compared to the 2020 Assembly Elections.

Since 2013, the AAP has been establishing its dominance in Delhi's political map. In 2020, the AAP continued its winning streak by achieving a majority with 62 seats, while the BJP secured only eight seats. Here is a comparison of how Delhiites voted in 2020 and 2025.

All eight constituencies in West Delhi were won by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2020. Things turned upside down in 2025 with AAP was only able to retain the Tilak Nagar constituency. BJP captured Moti Nagar, Nangloi Jat, Janakpuri, Janakpuri, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and Madipur from the AAP.

In Southwest Delhi, all the eight constituencies which were in AAP hands in 2020 turned saffron in the 2025 assembly elections. In 2020, out of the seven assembly constituencies in South East Delhi, six were won by AAP and one by BJP. In 2025 BJP captured two more constituencies improving the tally to three.

Three of the five constituencies in the Shahdara district were won by the AAP in 2020. In 2025 BJP won three seats. All five seats in the South Delhi districts were won by AAP in 2025. But in 2025, it could win only two. Of the five constituencies in the North-East Delhi district, three were won by AAP in 2020 while in 2025 the party managed to win only two.

All seven seats in the Northwest Delhi district were won by the AAP in 2020. In 2025, it could win only two. Of the eight constituencies of the North Delhi district, AAP won seven seats in 2020. In the 2025 Assembly elections, BJP won all the eight seats.

In 2020, all six seats in the New Delhi district were won by AAP while in 2025, four were won by BJP. Of the six seats in the East Delhi district, four were won by AAP in 2020. In 2025, AAP could win only one seat. All seven seats in the Central Delhi district were won by AAP in 2020 while in 2025, BJP managed to get one seat.