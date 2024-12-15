ETV Bharat / state

Historic Organ Airlift In Rajasthan Saves Four Lives; Doctors Commend Donor Vishnu, His Family

Jaipur: Rajasthan witnessed a remarkable feat, no less than a wonder, on Sunday when organs from a brain-dead youth, 35-year-old Vishnu Prasad, were airlifted from Jhalawar to Jaipur and Jodhpur to be transplanted into four critically ill patients to save their lives. This also marks the first such initiative when organs were shifted by air ambulance in the state, boosting the efforts towards transplantation.

Officials involved in the process told ETV Bharat that the liver and one kidney of the youth were taken to Jodhpur AIIMS, while his heart, kidney, and lungs were brought to Jaipur's SMS Medical College.

“The airlift significantly reduced the transportation time from four to six hours to just one hour and fifteen minutes. It will ensure the quality of the organs,” they said.

Principal of SMS Medical College Deepak Maheshwari said that the institute has been doing all types of organ transplants, including kidneys, livers, and hearts, but this is the first time we are transplanting lungs. “A special fluid was ordered from Chennai to keep the lungs healthy. This also indicates that the procedure involves a lot of complexities,” he said.

Organs were airlifted to Jaipur and Jodhpur (ETV Bharat)

Organ transplant coordinator Dr Manish Agarwal praised the team for their efforts and for making this unique medical feat possible. “This campaign of organ donation is being promoted as per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma,” he said.

Dr Agarwal also saluted the organ donors, saying the significance of their contribution is immense and should encourage everyone toward that.