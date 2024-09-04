Historic College Square From Where Call For "Justice For RG Kar" Gets Louder

Kolkata: Trafalgar Square is to London what College Square is to Kolkata! The word 'movement' is deeply intertwined with arguably the most historic location for the revolution of the City of Joy.

The talismanic social reformers and the mammoth contributors to India's intellectual, socio-cultural and sports spectrums have their distinct footprints at the College Square off the College Street or traditional 'Boi Pada'. Perhaps, the "Justice for RG Kar" campaign that originated from here could well dwarf other movements of India's pre and post-Independence periods. But, that's a topic for another day.

Now the global outrage of the brutality at the state-owned hospital seems to have boiled the blood of humanity as a whole. Junior doctors, the future of Indian medical science, probably chose this very College Square to script another history in their own bold way. Let's connect the three dots — movement, revolution and the origin.

The location of College Square has earned iconic status, not in the recent past but centuries ago with a strong connection with World War 1. The eastern gate of the square exhibits a war memorial dedicated to the deceased of the 49th Bengalee Regiment of World War 1 that spanned four years (1914-18).

College Square premises (ETV Bharat)

However, this is not the only reason that the place is famous. Memories are aplenty. On the western gate of the Square, a statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar is installed. This is where it reminds of great revolutions. Be it the widow remarriage or education for girls, Vidyasagar was the gonfalonier at a time when both efforts were tagged as blasphemous. But the social reformer brought such a revolution that not only made India progress but also left an indelible mark on the socio-cultural fabric of the country.

As far as education is concerned, the hollowed institutions like the Calcutta Medical College, Presidency College (now Presidency University), The Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM), Calcutta University, Baptist Mission, City College, Hare School, the Indian Coffee House are only a few that caress the College Square.

Premier Calcutta University in College Square premises (ETV Bharat/ File)

The College Square has been witness to many political campaigns and demonstrations over centuries with September 2, 1905, being the culmination of the movements. A huge crowd-backed meeting then took place at the very location during the Partition of Bengal. Thereafter, many political outfits and students kicked off their movements and pursued their agenda, but not one movement could be equated with the 'Justice for RG Kar' movement that is currently grabbing the media attention, and of course the people's whole-hearted will and participation.

The place has been the hub of the intellect of the city for centuries. And it is bereft of any caste, religion or ethnicity. The Square has a lone grave where Scottish philanthropist David Hare is lying peacefully. Besides founding the Hindu School and Hare School, he was instrumental in establishing the prestigious Presidency College (which is now Presidency University). After his demise and respecting his choice, he was not taken to any graveyard to bury the body, but a standalone grave was created at the heart of College Square.

However, College Square has its own charm with the waterbody enhancing the beauty quotient of the place and helping sporting activities, particularly swimming, to grow around it with much grandeur. The Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) was the flagbearer of the swimming activities that have given the place a new dimension altogether. The waterbody that has produced quite a few Olympians is known as the Gol Dighi or the Madhab Babu Talav. The name Gol Dighi though has nothing to do with its round shape.

Gol Dighi in College Square (ETV Bharat/ File)

By the way, this is not all. There are plenty of other important structures inside the College Square and surroundings laced with history, revolution and heritage. A walk inside the piece of land is nothing short of divinity.

All said and done, these are not the most popular sights for most of the people thronging the square. The biggest attraction of people across the globe is the Durga Puja which is organised here with much pomp and pageantry.

Come October, Durga Puja will again be celebrated here, but it remains to be seen whether the enthusiasm bears a telling effect from the dudgeon of the mass following the rape and murder of the young doctor at the state-owned medical facility. The voices for justice are getting louder with each passing day. The arrest of former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh by the CBI has increased the tempo among the students and people.

With sky-high expectations from the CBI and administration, the protests are at an intriguing juncture for the demand for justice. In despair, one can now only wait, watch, protest and hope for "Justice for RG Kar" that started at the iconic College Square. Man lives on hope, so do we.