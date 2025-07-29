From Mughal Tax Collection Centre To Heritage Hotel - Prayagraj’s Badi Kothi Has Witnessed History

Prayagraj: A 400-year-old mansion in the historic Daraganj area that has been converted into a heritage hotel carries a rich and diverse past. Its journey from glory to dilapidation and back is an interesting tale. Once a tax collection centre of the Mughals, it has been witness to British rule, the freedom struggle and then the post-independent era where it gradually transformed into a sought-after place for luxurious stay.

It has seen personalities like Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Madan Mohan Malviya and Lal Bahadur Shastri in its courtyard. This was eventually bought by Ranjan Singh in 2017 from Durgesh Agarwal, a descendant of famous businessman Perumal Agarwal, for Rs 2.04 crores. Ranjan Singh's grandfather, Thakur Satya Narayan Singh, was a clerk here.

“It was not a property deal but a transfer of heritage. If this mansion had been demolished, a long and glorious history associated with it,” said Ranjan Singh, who said that if a builder had bought it, he would have demolished it to make apartments.

He said that Durgesh was his childhood friend. When he bought the building, it was in ruins, and an architect had said that its renovation would cost at least Rs 10 crores. Besides, there was a lot of scepticism being aired over his desire to convert it into a hotel in a locality like Daraganj.

After acquiring the property, Ranjan Singh had organised the marriage of 25 poor girls from its premises on the advice of a priest. He managed to give it a new look by spending up to Rs 6 crores. The emphasis was to preserve its historic form. He later tied up with ITC Group and converted it into the hotel named WelcomHeritage Badi Kothi.

It offers Swiss cottages ranging from Rs 5500 to Rs 55000, and it was a sought-after property by both domestic and foreign tourists during the recent Maha Kumbh. Located 700 metres away from the Ganga River, its beauty is enhanced in the dim light at night.

The three-storey mansion is spread over 1250 square yards and has 25 rooms. It provides ultramodern facilities like a restaurant, meditation centre, Thakur Dwara, Ganga Darshan terrace and swimming pool to its occupants. The light filtering in at night through the latticed windows is a magical experience for those staying here.

It has a basement, an old-fashioned prison and vaults from the Mughal and British eras, which are a centre of attraction. A historian from Allahabad University, Professor Heramb Chaturvedi, disclosed, “The architecture of Badi Kothi, as it is known, is a mixture of Mughal, Nawabi and colonial architecture. The roofs of the kothi are made of wood, lime and surkhi, which still stand firm without any pillars. Red soil coating can still be seen on the walls.”

There is a tunnel inside which goes directly towards the Ganga bank, which has now been closed. There is also a well whose water stream meets the Ganga. When there is a flood in the Ganga, the water level of the well also increases. Ranjan Singh said the documents mention only a 250-year history of the mansion, but its life is actually believed to be around 400 years.

Professor Chaturvedi says that taxes of 16 states were collected at this building during the Mughal era. “During the freedom struggle, strategies were made here. There was a small printing press where the material of the freedom struggle was printed,” he said.

Daraganj locality owes its name to Dara Shikoh, who was Shah Jahan’s son. “He came to Allahabad Fort and organised a big religious event before heading to Banaras,” Professor Chaturvedi added. During British rule, this mansion was used in many ways. It sometimes became a tax office and sometimes a jail.

The mansion witnessed many historical events from 1857 to the Quit India Movement of 1942, when it became the centre for revolutionary activities.

