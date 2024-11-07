ETV Bharat / state

Hisar SDM ‘Molests’ Dalit Youth On Pretext Of Massage

Fatehabad/Hisar: After the sexual abuse case in Jind, another case surfaced in Hisar where an SDM has been accused of sexually abusing a Dalit youth. The victim alleged that the officer used to call him on the pretext of body massage where he forced him to do obscene acts. Refusing to oblige, the officer used casteist remarks against the victim and even threatened to kill him.

The victim sent written complaints supported by a video of the vulgar acts to the Human Rights Commission and Fatehabad SP. He will also be reporting the whole matter to Haryana chief minister Naib Singh Saini and transport minister Anil Vij.

In the complaint, the victim said he worked as a masseur since 2020. The accused SDM helped him get a job as a sweeper. Six months ago, the officer called him for a massage at his house where the HCS officer forced him for a massage in his private part. It is alleged that when he refused to do so, he was threatened with a pistol and with dismissal from the job. He was compelled to do the vulgar, afraid of losing his job.