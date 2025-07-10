ETV Bharat / state

Hisar School Principal Dies After Brutal Attack By Students Over Haircut Remark

A forensic team arrived at Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Narnaund, Hisar, to collect evidence from the spot where the principal was stabbed to death by two students. ( Etv Bharat )

Hisar: In a shocking incident, Principal Jagbir Singh of Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Narnaund, Hisar, Haryana, was stabbed to death by two students. After committing the murder, both students fled the spot. The police are investigating the incident.

Principal Stabbed to Death

Principal Jagbir Singh of Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Bans Badshahpur village of Narnaund, Hisar, was stabbed to death by two students. The gruesome murder took place on the premises of the school. Principal Jagbir Singh suffered grievous injuries, and the school staff took him to a private hospital in Hisar, where he died while undergoing treatment. After the incident, panic prevailed in the area.

Asked to trim their hair

Principal Jagbir Singh had advised both students to trim their hair and follow school discipline. Angered by this, the two minor students attacked him with a knife, resulting in his death. Police are examining the school’s CCTV footage, and statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded.