Hisar School Principal Dies After Brutal Attack By Students Over Haircut Remark

Hisar: In a shocking incident, Principal Jagbir Singh of Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Narnaund, Hisar, Haryana, was stabbed to death by two students. After committing the murder, both students fled the spot. The police are investigating the incident.
Principal Stabbed to Death
Principal Jagbir Singh of Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Bans Badshahpur village of Narnaund, Hisar, was stabbed to death by two students. The gruesome murder took place on the premises of the school. Principal Jagbir Singh suffered grievous injuries, and the school staff took him to a private hospital in Hisar, where he died while undergoing treatment. After the incident, panic prevailed in the area.
Asked to trim their hair
Principal Jagbir Singh had advised both students to trim their hair and follow school discipline. Angered by this, the two minor students attacked him with a knife, resulting in his death. Police are examining the school’s CCTV footage, and statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded.
Both accused students absconding
The incident took place around 10 am on Thursday. After attacking the principal, both students fled the scene. Police have identified the accused and deployed teams to apprehend them. School staff and students are being interrogated. Hansi, Superintendent of Police Amit Yashvardhan, has formed a team to track down the accused and has assured that they will be arrested soon.
Read more: 3 Students Detained In Connection With Teacher Ahmed's Suspicious Death At AP's Rayachoti School
Ex-Lover Kills School Teacher With Sword At Bus Stand In Rajasthan