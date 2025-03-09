Haryana Mountaineer Meenu Kaliraman Conferred Kaplana Chawla Bravery Award

Hisar: Meenu Kaliraman, a resident of Hisar in Haryana, the first girl from Haryana to summit Mt Everest and Mt Lhotse in her first attempt was conferred the Kalpana Chawla Bravery Award for her achievements by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Panchkula on International Women's Day.

Meenu, who has set a goal of hoisting the national flag on the peaks of the seven continents of the world, has already conquered Mt Everest and Mt Lhotse. She hoisted the Tricolor flag at 5,050 metres on the Jagatsukh peak of the Panjal mountain range in the beautiful Kullu valley of Himachal Pradesh. Meenu has also hoisted the national flag on Mt Kilimanjaro, the highest peak of the African continent, Nepal's Mt Everest, Mt Friendship Peak of Himachal and Mount Yunam Peak of Ladakh. Owing to her achievements, the youngster was made the brand ambassador of Bharti Foundation. She works on a campaign to make Haryana drug-free.

Meenu also holds the distinction of being the only lady pilot of the first batch of Haryana Agricultural Aircraft Pilots. She was declared the brand ambassador of Year of Millets at a programme heldd at TTC, Hisar. Meenu said she faced several problems while climbing the peaks like difficulty in breathing and snowstorms. Her father Krishna Kumar, a farmer said he is proud of her daughter's achievements. "We are proud of our daughter and wish all the best to her. I wish every family in the country has a daughter like Meenu," he said. Meenu's mother Nirmala, a homemaker, too said she was proud of the stupendous achievements of her illustrious daughter.