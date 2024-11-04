Hirakud Wetlands Poisoned By Industrial Waste With Cancer-Causing Metals: Report

Sambalpur: The Hirakud Reservoir and its surrounding wetlands in Odisha have been found to contain high levels of toxic pollutants, including cancer-causing heavy metals. A recent survey conducted by prominent national research institutions and universities revealed that industrial waste dumped into the reservoir has severely polluted the water and soil, sparking grave concerns among local residents, environmentalists, and farmers. The reservoir, which serves as a primary source of water for irrigation, power generation, and even drinking, is now seen as a potential health hazard.

Statewide Study Exposes Toxicity in Odisha Wetlands

The findings were published in a 2023 scientific report published by Nature.com titled "Assessment of Environmental and Carcinogenic Health Hazards From Heavy Metal Contamination in Sediments of Wetlands" based on a study across eight major wetland areas in Odisha, including Hirakud, Titilagarh, Koraput, Daringbadi, Chilika, Chandenshwar, Talcher, and Bhadrak. Samples from these areas revealed alarming concentrations of heavy metals such as lead, chromium, cadmium, copper, mercury, nickel, zinc, manganese, and arsenic embedded in the soil. Researchers warn that these pollutants can leach into crops grown in the contaminated soil, entering the food chain and posing a direct threat to human health.

Sampling locations of the study (Survey Report)

Minister Acknowledges Pollution Crisis, Promises Action

Odisha’s Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, Suresh Pujari, expressed his concerns recently while visiting the Samaleswari temple here. Aware of the study’s findings, Pujari acknowledged the risks posed by toxic metal contamination in the Hirakud Dam’s waters and pledged a comprehensive review. “I have discussed the report with officials, and we are evaluating the situation in partnership with various agencies,” he stated. “This contamination from industrial pollutants is harmful to human health, and I have requested a thorough investigation into the extent of the damage.”

The minister announced plans for an upcoming high-level meeting involving district officials from Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and Angul, as well as the Pollution Control Board and Uttarakhand-RDC, to address pollution control measures. Guidelines to curb both air and water pollution from nearby industries are expected to be issued following the meeting.

Industrial Waste Linked to Reservoir Contamination

The environmental toll of unchecked industrial waste disposal into the Hirakud Reservoir has been longstanding, but recent data has provided hard evidence of the extent of the damage. Environmentalist Ranjan Panda pointed out the visible impact of fly ash and other industrial waste that contaminates the reservoir. “The Hirakud Reservoir has unfortunately turned into a hub of pollution due to industrial effluents,” he explained. “Fly ash and heavy metals are now embedded in the soil, and this level of pollution has been proven to be carcinogenic. The water here is no longer safe for drinking or irrigation.”

Patterns of heavy metals' spatial distribution throughout the study (Survey Report)

Panda emphasized that while some pollutants are visible, many toxic particles settle into the reservoir undetected, gradually increasing toxicity in the ecosystem. The build-up of heavy metals poses an ongoing health threat, not only to humans but also to aquatic life, he warned.

Farmers’ Concerns Amid Pollution Crisis

Farmers in western Odisha, who rely on Hirakud’s waters for irrigation, have voiced long-standing grievances about the impact of industrial pollution on their crops. Ashok Pradhan, president of the West Odisha Farmers’ Organization Samanway Samiti, expressed dismay at the study’s findings. “For years, we have faced crop losses due to pollution from industries around Hirakud. Now, the fact that this water, which we depend on, is severely polluted with toxic metals, is deeply worrying,” Pradhan stated. He called for immediate monitoring and stringent regulation of industrial activities near the reservoir to prevent further contamination.

Health and Environmental Hazards Demand Urgent Action

The accumulation of toxic metals in Hirakud’s waters represents a big threat to local communities, particularly those who depend on the reservoir for their daily needs. The study’s findings speak of the need for improved pollution control and regular monitoring of industrial waste disposal to safeguard both human health and the environment.

With the upcoming meeting, the state government is expected to formulate stricter regulations to prevent further industrial pollution in the reservoir area. Environmentalists, farmers, and local residents are hopeful that these measures will be enforced to restore the ecological health of the Hirakud Dam wetlands.