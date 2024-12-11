ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Side Lawyer Of Sambhal Mosque Case Gets Threats, Offensive Messages On Social Media

Cyber Crime police station in Sambhal has initiated a probe into threat and offensive messages received by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on social media.

Representational Picture (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 50 seconds ago

Sambhal: Supreme Court advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, petitioner in the Sambhal mosque case, has received threats and offensive messages on his social media account.

Jain, who is representing the Hindu side in the Shahi Jama Masjid case, has lodged an FIR against the netizen @nidhijhabuhar in the Cyber Crime police station and the matter is being investigated, police said.

Notably, a case was filed in the district court on November 19 and Jain had presented the Hindu side's claim of the mosque being built by demolishing Harihar temple. The court ordered a survey of the Jama Masjid and appointed advocate commission for the survey. The mosque was surveyed on November 19 and 24.

However, violence broke out in Sambhal during the survey on November 24. Now, Hindu side advocate Jain is receiving threatening and offensive messages on social media platform.

In his complaint, Jain told the Cyber Crime Branch in Sambhal that threatening messages and objectionable comments are being posted on his social media account by @nidhijhabuhar. Based on the complaint, Cyber Crime police station has registered a case against one Nidhi Jha and initiated investigations.

SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said social media is being monitored and action is taken against whoever is posting inflammatory or objectionable posts. At the same time, a case has been registered following advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain's complaint and investigations are on, Vishnoi added.

TAGGED:

