ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Side Advocate Gopal Sharma Claims He Has Ample Evidence Of Jama Masjid Being Harihar Temple

The advocate said he will prove it in court and the decision will be in favour of the Hindu side.

Advocate Gopal Sharma claimed he has ample evidence to prove that the Shahi Jama Masjid was Harihar temple and the court will decide in favor of the Hindu side
Advocate Gopal Sharma speaking to reporters in Sambhal (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Sambhal: Advocate Gopal Sharma claimed he has ample evidence to prove that the Shahi Jama Masjid was Harihar temple and the court will decide in favor of the Hindu side.

On November 19 last year, the District Court of Chandausi had ordered a survey regarding the claim of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal being Harihar temple. After this, the Shahi Jama Masjid was surveyed on November 19 and November 24 during which videography and photography were done. On January 2, Advocate Commissioner Ramesh Raghav presented the report of the survey of Jama Masjid in a sealed envelope in the court.

Sharma, who reached Sambhal, claimed that he has all the evidence of Jama Masjid being Harihar temple. Sharma said he was confident of his victory and hoped whatever be the court's judgment, it will be in the interest of the Hindu side.

Police had resorted to lathi charge and used tear gas on protesters on November 24 last year in Sambhal during protests against the survey of Mughal-era mosque, which the Hindu side claims to be the site of a temple. Tension had been prevailing in Sambhal since November 19 when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque while hearing a petition by the Hindu side claiming that the mosque stood at the site of a temple.

As soon as the survey team reached the mosque, the local Muslims protested the exercise and pelted stones at the team after which the police which was deployed at the spot resorted to lathi charge and fired tear gas shells at the protesters to disperse them. Apart from Jama Masjid's head Zafar Ali, people associated with the mosque committee are also inside the Jama Masjid. A large number of police force led by SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi along with DM Dr Rajendra Singh Pensia are camping in the area.

Also Read

Shahi Jama Masjid Survey: Stone Pelting, Arson In Sambhal; Police Resort To Lathi Charge, Tear Gas

Sambhal Violence Orchestrated By BJP, Govt To Prevent Talks On Election Rigging: Akhilesh

Opposition Leaders Blame BJP For Sambhal Violence; Ruling Party Hits Back

Clash Over Sambhal Mosque Survey: SP MP, Legislator's Son & 400 Booked

Sambhal: Advocate Gopal Sharma claimed he has ample evidence to prove that the Shahi Jama Masjid was Harihar temple and the court will decide in favor of the Hindu side.

On November 19 last year, the District Court of Chandausi had ordered a survey regarding the claim of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal being Harihar temple. After this, the Shahi Jama Masjid was surveyed on November 19 and November 24 during which videography and photography were done. On January 2, Advocate Commissioner Ramesh Raghav presented the report of the survey of Jama Masjid in a sealed envelope in the court.

Sharma, who reached Sambhal, claimed that he has all the evidence of Jama Masjid being Harihar temple. Sharma said he was confident of his victory and hoped whatever be the court's judgment, it will be in the interest of the Hindu side.

Police had resorted to lathi charge and used tear gas on protesters on November 24 last year in Sambhal during protests against the survey of Mughal-era mosque, which the Hindu side claims to be the site of a temple. Tension had been prevailing in Sambhal since November 19 when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque while hearing a petition by the Hindu side claiming that the mosque stood at the site of a temple.

As soon as the survey team reached the mosque, the local Muslims protested the exercise and pelted stones at the team after which the police which was deployed at the spot resorted to lathi charge and fired tear gas shells at the protesters to disperse them. Apart from Jama Masjid's head Zafar Ali, people associated with the mosque committee are also inside the Jama Masjid. A large number of police force led by SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi along with DM Dr Rajendra Singh Pensia are camping in the area.

Also Read

Shahi Jama Masjid Survey: Stone Pelting, Arson In Sambhal; Police Resort To Lathi Charge, Tear Gas

Sambhal Violence Orchestrated By BJP, Govt To Prevent Talks On Election Rigging: Akhilesh

Opposition Leaders Blame BJP For Sambhal Violence; Ruling Party Hits Back

Clash Over Sambhal Mosque Survey: SP MP, Legislator's Son & 400 Booked

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ADVOCATE SHRIGOPAL SHARMASAMBHAL JAMA MASJIDSAMBHAL JAMA MASJID HARIHAR TEMPLESAMBHAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.