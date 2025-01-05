Hindu Side Advocate Gopal Sharma Claims He Has Ample Evidence Of Jama Masjid Being Harihar Temple

Sambhal: Advocate Gopal Sharma claimed he has ample evidence to prove that the Shahi Jama Masjid was Harihar temple and the court will decide in favor of the Hindu side.

On November 19 last year, the District Court of Chandausi had ordered a survey regarding the claim of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal being Harihar temple. After this, the Shahi Jama Masjid was surveyed on November 19 and November 24 during which videography and photography were done. On January 2, Advocate Commissioner Ramesh Raghav presented the report of the survey of Jama Masjid in a sealed envelope in the court.

Sharma, who reached Sambhal, claimed that he has all the evidence of Jama Masjid being Harihar temple. Sharma said he was confident of his victory and hoped whatever be the court's judgment, it will be in the interest of the Hindu side.

Police had resorted to lathi charge and used tear gas on protesters on November 24 last year in Sambhal during protests against the survey of Mughal-era mosque, which the Hindu side claims to be the site of a temple. Tension had been prevailing in Sambhal since November 19 when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque while hearing a petition by the Hindu side claiming that the mosque stood at the site of a temple.

As soon as the survey team reached the mosque, the local Muslims protested the exercise and pelted stones at the team after which the police which was deployed at the spot resorted to lathi charge and fired tear gas shells at the protesters to disperse them. Apart from Jama Masjid's head Zafar Ali, people associated with the mosque committee are also inside the Jama Masjid. A large number of police force led by SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi along with DM Dr Rajendra Singh Pensia are camping in the area.