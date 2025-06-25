ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Seva Mandal Jodhpur Immerses Ashes Of Over 1100 People

Hindu Seva Mandal, Jodhpur, has immersed the ashes of over 1100 unclaimed bodies in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar.

Hindu Seva Mandal Jodhpur Immerses Over 1100 People Ashes In Ganga At Haridwar
Man immersing ashes of dead in Haridwar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 25, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST

1 Min Read

Haridwar: The ashes of 1,121 unclaimed bodies were immersed with full rituals at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Wednesday. The immersion was done by the Hindu Seva Mandal, Jodhpur. A 21-member team from Jodhpur reached Haridwar for the immersion.

Vishnu Chandra Prajapat, General Secretary of Hindu Seva Mandal, Jodhpur, said that Hindu Seva Mandal, dedicated to human service for the last 100 years in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, has been doing the last rites of unclaimed bodies along with various service works.

For the last 2 years, the ashes of 1,121 unclaimed and helpless dead were kept in a storage at Swargashram, located at Sivanchi Gate

According to sources, the ashes were brought to the Mandal office in a procession with rituals. After this, the ashes were kept for the public to see in the courtyard at Ghantaghar.

Gita recitation and bhajan evening were organised for the peace and salvation of the dead souls. After which, the team left for Haridwar with the ashes.

On Wednesday, the team started from Gautam Sabha Bhawan of Haridwar, which reached Har Ki Pauri through various routes from Mukhiya Gali.

The ashes were immersed in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri under the leadership of Mahesh Jajda, said an official of the Hindu Seva Mandal. "The organisation was established on May 1, 1925. Since then, it has done many works in these 100 years," Jajda added.

