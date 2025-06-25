ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Seva Mandal Jodhpur Immerses Ashes Of Over 1100 People

Haridwar: The ashes of 1,121 unclaimed bodies were immersed with full rituals at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Wednesday. The immersion was done by the Hindu Seva Mandal, Jodhpur. A 21-member team from Jodhpur reached Haridwar for the immersion.

Vishnu Chandra Prajapat, General Secretary of Hindu Seva Mandal, Jodhpur, said that Hindu Seva Mandal, dedicated to human service for the last 100 years in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, has been doing the last rites of unclaimed bodies along with various service works.

For the last 2 years, the ashes of 1,121 unclaimed and helpless dead were kept in a storage at Swargashram, located at Sivanchi Gate

According to sources, the ashes were brought to the Mandal office in a procession with rituals. After this, the ashes were kept for the public to see in the courtyard at Ghantaghar.