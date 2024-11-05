Hindu Sena Leader Receives Death Threats Over Temple Claims At Ajmer Dargah

Ajmer: Hindu Sena National President Vishnu Gupta, who has filed a case in court claiming that the Ajmer Dargah is built on the site of a Shiva temple, has received a death threat. Gupta has filed a complaint with the Christian Ganj police station in Ajmer against the unidentified individual who threatened him requesting strict action against the accused.

According to Arvind Charan, the Police Station in charge, Gupta alleged that an unknown person had threatened him on WhatsApp. He said that the matter is being investigated. "At present, no case has been registered. Further action will be taken on the basis of facts found in the investigation," he added.

Vishnu Gupta, in his complaint to the police, said that he travelled to Ajmer on November 3 for a court date scheduled for November 5. He had filed a civil suit in the Anjaam court, titled Bhagwan Shri Sankat Mochan Mahadev Virajman Temple vs. Dargah Khwaja Saheb. On the evening of November 3, at 8:48 PM, he received a threatening phone call from an unknown number, in which the caller allegedly threatened him with death and demanded that he withdraw the civil suit.

The national president of Hindu Sena had filed a lawsuit in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court in Ajmer, claiming that there is a temple within the Ajmer Dargah. The CJM court instructed Gupta to file the lawsuit in the appropriate court. Instead, Gupta submitted a transfer petition to the session court to determine jurisdiction. Upon reviewing the case, the session court upheld the CJM court's order, stating that Vishnu Gupta was free to file the lawsuit in the correct court. Following this session court decision, Gupta is now preparing to file a complaint in the CJM court.