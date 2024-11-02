Hindu Population In Santhal Pargana Has Declined By 23 Percent, Claims BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma

Ranchi: Intensifying the BJP's Hindutva pitch ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections 2024, Assam Chief Minister and the saffron party's co-incharge for the polls, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the number of Hindus in Santhal Parngana division had sharpy declined while the Muslim population has increased significantly over the years.

Sarma made the statement while addressing a BJP campaign rally in support of BJP candidate and current MLA Dr Neera Yadav on Friday. Union Minister Annapurna Devi was also present on the occasion.

Sarma claimed that in 1951, the total population of Santhal Pargana was 23 lakh.

“Out of these 23 lakh, 20 lakh population was of Hindus and tribals. There was only 2 lakh 19 thousand Muslim population in Santhal. Even if the population of (Muslim) children is 2 lakh, you can calculate for yourself how much the population can increase today,” Sarma said.

“Today the condition of Santhal Pargana is such that Hindus have decreased from 90 percent to 67 percent, while the Muslim population has increased from 10 percent to almost 40 percent,” added the Assam Chief Minister.

Addressing another BJP rally at Panki in Palamu in favour of party candidate Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta, the Assam CM said that people in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections would vote for “driving out infiltrators from Jharkhand and saving Hindus”.