Mob Vandalises Fatehpur Tomb In UP, Claim It Is Built On A Temple

Fatehpur: Members of Hindu organisations, including Bajrang Dal, on Monday tried to offer prayers inside an old tomb claiming it was a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur.
The members of the rightwing outfit carrying saffron flags barged inside the tomb in Abu Nagar area of Fatehpur district with some of them vandalising the structure with sticks amid heavy police deployment.
District Co-convenor of Bajrang Dal, Dharmendra Singh leading the rightwing members said, "We will offer prayers here at noon. The Administration will not be able to stop us. In the Hindu religion, no one can take away our right to offer prayers. It is our temple which they are referring to as a tomb..."
#WATCH | Members of Hindu organisations, including Bajrang Dal, and several other people enter the premises of an old structure/tomb in Uttar Pradesh’s Abu Nagar in Fatehpur district, claiming it is a temple and demanding to offer prayers here. Some protesters can be seen… pic.twitter.com/jJ8Otfo7Jr— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025
District Magistrate Ravindra Singh said that they have assured everyone that the law and order situation will not be allowed to be impacted.
"People have dispersed from here. The law and order situation is normal. Our primary concern is to maintain peace and the public has confidence in the police...," he said.
The District Magistrate further said that the administration has held discussions with both the communities over the matter. Singh however, declined to reply to a question whether the structure was a tomb or a temple.
