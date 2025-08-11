ETV Bharat / state

Mob Vandalises Fatehpur Tomb In UP, Claim It Is Built On A Temple

Fatehpur: Members of Hindu organisations, including Bajrang Dal, on Monday tried to offer prayers inside an old tomb claiming it was a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur.

The members of the rightwing outfit carrying saffron flags barged inside the tomb in Abu Nagar area of Fatehpur district with some of them vandalising the structure with sticks amid heavy police deployment.

District Co-convenor of Bajrang Dal, Dharmendra Singh leading the rightwing members said, "We will offer prayers here at noon. The Administration will not be able to stop us. In the Hindu religion, no one can take away our right to offer prayers. It is our temple which they are referring to as a tomb..."