Hindu Outfits Take Out Rally In Himachal Pradesh Demanding Waqf Board Be Abolished

PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

A large number of people, organized under the banner of Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, held a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur to demand the abolition of the Waqf Board and verification of the identification documents of migrants to the state. Leaders of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti cautioned the government not to take the issue lightly and to ensure that Hindus can live peacefully in the state.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)

Hamirpur (HP): Hundreds of people took out a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Saturday under the banner of Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, demanding abolishing the Waqf Board and verifying the identification documents of migrants to the state. The organisation had given a call for a statewide protest over the issues. Led by Surjeet Singh, the district president of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti and Ashish Sharma, the district chief of Bajrang Dal, the procession passed was attended by several people who waved saffron flags and banners.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers in the town to maintain law and order while shops owned by members of a minority religious community remained closed. Leaders of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti submitted a memorandum to the local administration demanding that the Waqf Board be abolished and identification documents of migrants be checked. Addressing the rally, the leaders of the organisation demanded that a proposal to check the documents of migrants to Himachal Pradesh be passed in the Gram Sabha meetings slated to be held across the state on October 2.

They also accused the Congress government in the state of procrastinating over the Sanjauli mosque issue. Hindu groups and locals have been demanding the demolition of an unauthorised portion of the mosque in Sanjauli. Ten people sustained injuries during protests on September 11, a day after the Muslim community urged the municipal commissioner to seal the unauthorised portion and also offered to demolish it by a court order. Leaders of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti warned the government not to take the issue lightly and help Hindus live peacefully in the state "rather than helping outsiders without valid documents".

