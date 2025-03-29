ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Outfits Protest In Jaipur Over Vandalism At Temple, Some Detained

People protesting at the site of where a damaged idol was found ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Locals, along with members of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on Saturday held a protest over vandalism at Tejaji temple on Tonk road here, police said.

The protestors blocked the busy Tonk Road, demanding the arrest of the accused involved in the vandalism. However, as the resentment grew, the number of protestors increased. Police used mild force to disperse the mob, detained some people and opened the road for traffic movement.

The matter came to light when locals found an idol of a deity damaged in the temple following which people gathered at the spot and held a demonstration.

Members of VHP and Bajrang Dal, along with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) workers, reached the spot and joined the protest, demanding immediate arrest of the accused involved in the vandalism.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders also condemned the incident and demanded action. The protestors burnt tyres and blocked the busy Tonk road. Police assured the protester of prompt action, but they continued the protest until the police used mild force to disperse the crowd.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinod Sharma said the mob was dispersed by the police and the road was reopened. "Some agitators have been detained," he said.

VHP spokesperson Amitosh Pareek said some miscreants damaged the idol last night, which created anger among the Hindu community. "This is an insult to Tejaji Maharaj. We have demanded identification and arrest of the accused involved in the matter," he said.