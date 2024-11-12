ETV Bharat / state

Hindu Outfits Block Ambala-Hisar Road Demanding Demolition Of 'Illegal' Dargah

The blockade was lifted following persuasion by officials. The agitators threatened to demolish the structure themselves on December 6 if the administration didn't act.

Members of Hindu outfits during the blockade
Ambala: Several Hindu outfits blocked the Ambala-Hisar Road for about an hour on Tuesday demanding the demolition of a dargah in the city. They chanted Hanuman Chalisa in front of the edifice in protest. Fearing an escalation of the situation, a large police force was deployed in the area.

The blockade was lifted following persuasion by the administrative officials. The agitators threatened to demolish the structure themselves on December 6 if the administration sat nonchalantly till November 19.

Hindu organisation's Dharmendra Sharma said the Peer Dargah, built in Ambala, was illegal. The court issued orders to remove it, but the administration has yet to take any action. The administration has been given time till November 9 to raze the illegal structure to the ground.

"Our case is going on in the court. We had already won the case, but despite this, we were given notices and now the case is again pending in the court," Akbar Ali Sabri of the Dargah committee said.

"The court issued a notice to remove the Dargah. We have written to the department to appoint a duty magistrate for this and as soon as it is allotted, action will be taken," Ambala SDM Darshan Kumar said.

Hindu organisation member Sampi Sachdeva said they would raze the structure on December 6 if the administration showed apathy.

