Hindu Organisations Enraged after Baba Dhirendra Shastri Threatened to Death; FIR Lodged

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Hindu organisations were enraged after Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham received death threats on Facebook. The death threat also contained objectionable words which were hurled at him in the social media post.

Several staunch Hindu organisations reached the Amla police station in Bareilly to lodge a complaint. Taking cognisance of the matter, the police immediately registered a case under section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of the International Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.

In a written complaint to the to the Amla police on Tuesday, April 10, alleging that a youth named Faiz Raza had made indecent remarks on his Facebook ID about Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, creating anger and animosity among the Hindus.

Tiwari Inspector of Amla police station, Viresh Kumar said that on the basis of the complaint letter, a case has been registered against a youth. Legal action will be taken soon after investigation, Kumar said. Inspector Jaishankar Singh, in-charge of Izzatnagar police station, said that a youth has been detained and interrogation is on.

Dhirendra Shastri is the head of Baba Bageshwar Dham. He is a resident of Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh and recites stories in Bageshwar Dham. He has been accused of misleading and deceiving people. At the same time, the issue of threatening him has not come to light for the first time, but he was threatened in September 2023. A person named Anas Ansari, a resident of Bareilly, had threatened him, who was also arrested by the police. Anas had written in a post on his Instagram account that death is looming over Baba Bageshwar Dham Pandit Dhirendra Shastri.