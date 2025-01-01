Hindu Monk Calls To End Practice Of Removing Upper Dress Of Men For Temple Entry In Kerala

Varkala: A prominent Hindu monk in Kerala on Tuesday called for an end to the long-drawn practice of demanding to remove the upper attire of male devotees for entering temples. Swami Satchidananda, head of the famed Sivagiri Mutt founded by renowned sage-social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, said that the practice existed in many temples in the state.

While addressing a pilgrimage conference here, the monk described the practice as a social evil and urged him to abolish it. The practice of removing attire was introduced in the past to ensure whether men wore "poonool" (the sacred thread worn by Brahmins), he noted. He also said the practice was against the preachings of Sree Narayana Guru and it was sad to see that even some temples associated with the sage-reformer are still following it.

"In some temples, people belonging to other religions are not permitted. When some Sree Narayaneeya temples are also found to be following the same, I feel great regret about it. "Not just that, even many Sree Narayaneeya temples are also adamant in following the practice of removing upper attire (of men).

It should be corrected at any cost. Because Sree Narayana Guru was a person who modernised the temple culture," the monk said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was also present during the programme, supported the monk's call to end the practice and suggested that it could be considered as a significant intervention for social reformation.