Hindu Man Tries To Perform 'Aarti' On The Stairs Of Agra Jama Masjid In Uttar Pradesh; Detained By Police

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Mantola police station in-charge inspector Satyadev Sharma said that Gopal Chahar, State convener of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha appeared at the stairs of the mosque in Agra and tried to perform 'aarti' with a thaal, but he was detained by the police and questioned till late night on Monday. A Hindu outfit claims that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb demolished the idol of Keshav Dev of Mathura's Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and buried it under the stairs of Jama Masjid in Agra.

Agra (Jammu and Kashmir): Police have detained a man affiliated to a Hindu organisation for trying to perform 'Aarti' on the stairs of the Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on the occasion of Janmashtami late on Monday night.

A Hindu organization claims that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb demolished the idol of Keshav Dev of Mathura's Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and buried it under the stairs of Jama Masjid in Agra.

Mantola police station in-charge inspector Satyadev Sharma said that the accused Gopal Chahar, State convener of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, reached the premises of the mosque from Agra Fort Railway Station on Monday midnight, on the occasion of Janmashtami and claimed that the idol of Keshav Dev of Mathura's Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi was buried under the stairs of Jama Masjid and he is going to worship it. But Chahar was detained with the thaal for Aarti and questioned by the police at the police station, Sharma said adding further legal action will be taken in this regard on the directions of senior officials.

The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sanrakshit Seva Trust has filed a plea in a local court in Agra seeking to “dig out Lord Krishna idol buried under the staircase” of the Jama Masjid Agra during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The Hindu organization has been claiming that the idol of Keshav Dev temple of Mathura Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi is buried under the stairs of Jama Masjid in Agra.

Meanwhile, police stopped Meera Rathore, district president of Agra Mahila Morcha of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, near Farah while she tried to celebrate Shri Krishna's birthday in the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi on Janmashtami.

