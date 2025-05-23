Chatra, Jharkhand: In Hindia Khurd village, in Pratappur block of Chatra district, time seems to have stopped. The village looks just like one of those places which has remained untouched by development. With not a trace of road, one has to negotiate the way to a destination absolutely on the basis of guess work or follow the natural soiled track that has taken shape with footprints over years. But girls from other villages, likely brides, are not ready to walk the path, citing the problems they would face in the absence of a proper communication routes.

Alleging neglect, villagers said the absence of road is the most important factor behind underdevelopment. "Since most of the development works depend on access to places, this village has never seen any effort. Here neither normal vehicles come nor ambulances. Now we are worried if the village will exist or get extinct as none is keen to give their daughters in marriage to our village lads with the reasoning that there is no road to reach anywhere," they said.

Promises are made, speeches too delivered but all that remain till the elections. But soon after the people of Hindia Khurd are left with nothing but the damaged pieces of of unfulfilled vows. After decades not a single paved road has been made here. The only ways are the muddy paths, that turn into death traps during the monsoon.

No Road, No Bride: Is Hindia Khurd, The Jharkhand Village Paying The Price For Neglect? (ETV Bharat)

Speaking on the cruel twist of fate, Pooja Devi, a local resident says due to lack of roads, the village has been isolated and it has also damaged the social fabric. "Young men are forced to remain bachelors much beyond marriageable age. Who will give their daughter to a village where an ambulance can’t reach and people are carried to hospitals on shoulders or cots," she asks.

With slightest of rainfall, the village turns swampy. Those who come with proposals to get their daughters wedded in the village also walk way after seeing the condition. As per villagers, currently about 12 to 14 young men are awaiting marriage but in vain.

While children face daily struggle to reach school, expectant mothers wait to be carried on shoulders or cots as ambulances get stuck or never arrive.

“When outsiders or first-timers come to the village, they are taken aback with the prevailing condition,” says a villager. “We feel bad as we cannot even call our relatives. They shudder at the idea of visiting us. Our reputation is in tatters because our politicians have ditched us,” he adds.

Recently, fed up with the neglect and hollow assurances, the villagers decided to take things under their control. With shovels, men, women and children joined hands to work on a two-kilometer stretch of road on their own. Neither did the government help, nor was any machinery used. They succeeded in making a makeshift road - a message loud and clear that next elections will depend on whether the village gets a permanent fix to the problem.

The women of Hindia Khurd are furious. “We will garland politicians with shoes if they come here before taking the village out of the shadow of underdevelopment. We are tired of hearing excuses. Our children remain unmarried and patients die without treatment,” said Pooja Devi.

Contacted, Chatra DDC Amarendra Kumar Sinha said he is aware of the issue and has assured to conduct a probe. Local MLA Janardan Paswan, however, claimed he was ignorant about the concern. However, he has promised action.

But the people of Hindia Khurd do not believe any of it. "These reassurances are fake. We have heard enough. The village for them will remain non-existent in next elections if the roads are not laid,” she warns.