Hindi Row: Maharashtra Govt Must Bow To Public Sentiment, Says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray were coming together to lead the protest against the alleged “forceful imposition” of the Hindi language in the state's education system. This comes amid controversy over the Maharashtra government's plan to introduce Hindi as a third language in schools.

Addressing the media here, Raut said that the party leaders and workers, along with the public, would burn the government resolution released today. “Main programme will be held in Mumbai... Uddhav Thackeray will be present in this programme. The strength and unity of Marathi people will be seen through the march,” he said.

“The Marathi people will not remain without showing their strength to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, and their henchmen in Maharashtra,” Raut said, alleging that Modi and Shah had imposed an emergency at all levels in Maharashtra, be it a linguistic emergency or freedom of expression.

“The people of the state do not accept the compulsion of Hindi. The government will have to bow to the public sentiment,” he said.

“Two brothers together are the beginning of the coming together of Marathi people. If Marathi people are coming together because of Raj-Uddhav, everyone should welcome it. Similarly, some domkawals are making noise because of this,” Raut said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) and accused the party of practising “double-faced” politics.

“The then Chief Minister of Maharashtra had made mandatory the teaching of three languages – Marathi, English, and Hindi, which was recommended by the Raghunath Mashelkar Committee... When they were in power, their opinion was different, and now that they are not in power, they are responding differently... The people who practise double-faced politics have no right to demand the resignation of Minister Dada Bhuse... Our government made Marathi mandatory in schools,” Shinde said.

Shinde's remarks came in response to criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who demanded the resignation of School Education Minister Dada Bhuse over the “imposition” of Hindi in state schools.