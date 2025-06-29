ETV Bharat / state

Hindi Row: Maharashtra Govt Withdraws GRs; Uddhav Says Govt Lost To 'Power Of Marathi Manoos'

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs (government orders) on the implementation of the three-language policy after facing strong backlash for the introduction of the Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the monsoon session of the state legislature, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced the formation of a committee under educationist Dr Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward and implementation of the language policy. The panel has sought three months to study the issue and prepare a report.

Fadnavis alleged Uddhav Thackeray had accepted the recommendations of the Dr Raghunath Mashelkar committee to introduce a three-language policy from class 1 to 12 when he was chief minister and set up a committee to implement the policy.

"The state cabinet has decided to withdraw the Government Resolutions (GR) issued in April and June regarding the implementation of the three-language policy from class one. A committee headed by Dr Narendra Jadhav will be formed to recommend implementation (of the three-language formula)," Fadnavis said.

He said the government will take a fresh decision based on the report of Dr Jadhav, a former member of the Planning Commission and ex-Vice Chancellor. "The other names of the committee will be announced in some days. The panel will study the Mashelkar Committee's report and suggest from which standard (class 1 or otherwise) the three language formula will be implemented,'' he said.

The Fadnavis government had issued a GR on April 16, making Hindi a compulsory third language for students in classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools. Amid backlash, the government issued an amended GR on June 17 making Hindi an optional language. The move was criticised by the Opposition- Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and NCP (SP)- which dubbed it the "imposition" of Hindi in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis acknowledged the difference of opinion over finalising the grade (class 1 or 5) for implementing the three-language formula. "The decision (on language policy) has been taken in the interest of Marathi students. If three languages are taught, students will get credit in the academic bank," he added.

Fadnavis said the then CM Thackeray had appointed an 18-member Mashelkar Committee on September 21, 2020, comprising reputed figures from the education sector, on how to implement the NEP. A GR was issued on October 16, 2020.

"The committee submitted a 101-page report on September 14, 2021. The panel stated that apart from the Marathi language, English and Hindi languages should be taught in classes 1 to 12. The report was tabled in the state cabinet on January 7, 2022. The minutes of the cabinet meeting are available,'' he said.

Accusing Uddhav Thackeray of playing politics over the language issue, Fadnavis said the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief was opposing the Hindi language as he wants to "lay red carpet for the English language".