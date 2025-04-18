ETV Bharat / state

Everyone Will Know Our Next Step On Hindi Compulsion In Coming Days: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande

MNS chief Raj Thackeray took strong objection to Maharashtra government's move to introduce Hindi as a compulsory language in classes 1 to 5.

Everyone Will Know Our Next Step On Hindi Compulsion In Coming Days: Sandeep Deshpande
Sandeep Deshpande speaking to reporters (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2025 at 8:11 PM IST

Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray opposed the decision of Maharashtra government to make Hindi subject mandatory from class 1 to 5 in all government and private schools, MNS Mumbai president Sandeep Deshpande said a decision was taken regarding the further strategy against the state government.

Raj Thackeray called a meeting of all office bearers of the party on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Deshpande said that Raj Thackeray had announced the party's stand regarding imposition of Hindi. "Everyone will know in the coming days what our next step will be on this. We have said before that Hindi is not a national language. Today, by taking a government decision, you are making Hindi compulsory. Tomorrow, you can go and make Gujarati compulsory,” Deshpande said.

Raj Thackeray has opposed this decision through a social media post on Thursday. In his post, he said, "The party will not allow the Centre's current efforts to 'Hindi-fy' everything to succeed in Maharashtra".

"We are Hindus but not Hindi. If you try to paint Maharashtra as Hindi, then there is bound to be a struggle in Maharashtra. If you look at all this, you will realise that the government is deliberately creating this struggle. Is this all an attempt to create a struggle between Marathi and non-Marathi in the upcoming elections and take advantage of it? The non-Marathi speakers of this state should also understand this plan of the government. It is not that they have any special love for your language. They want to burn their own political coals by inciting you," said Thackeray.

After Raj Thackeray announced his stand on Hindi compulsion on social media, MNS was seen waving banners across Maharashtra since this morning. MNS Vice President and Mahim Division Head Yashwant Killedar has also put up a big banner in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar and warned the government that the struggle is inevitable.

