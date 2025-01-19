Himanta On Visit To Seoul, Tokyo to invite Investors For Advantage Assam Summit

ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM will be attending Advantage Assam Summitt 2.0 roadshows in Seoul from January 19 to 21, and in Tokyo from January 21 to 24.

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma embarked on a trip to South Korea and Japan on Sunday to invite prospective investors and entrepreneurs for the Advantage Assam Summit 2.0, a business conclave to be hosted by the state government here next month.

He will attend roadshows presenting the summit during the visits, with such events being held in a total of eight countries.

"Namaste South Korea. Look forward to having engaging discussions with industry leaders and agencies during my 3-day visit starting today to showcase Assam's potential ahead of the #AdvantageAssam2 Summit and to take forward the warm Indo-Korea ties," Sarma posted on X as he flew to Seoul.

In another post, the CM said the visit to the two Asian countries will be over five days. "I am shortly leaving for Seoul and Tokyo on a 5-day visit to present our vision of #AdvantageAssam2 to prospective investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders," he said in the post just after midnight on Sunday.

"During my stay, I intend to showcase Assam - the gateway to South East Asia and blessed with excellent human capital as a key anchor state in strengthening Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s Act East Policy," the CM added.

Sharing details of the tour in a post on the micro-blogging site, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "HCM Dr @himantabiswa has embarked on a 5-day visit to South Korea and Japan." Sarma will be attending Advantage Assam 2.0 roadshows in Seoul from January 19 to 21, and in Tokyo from January 21 to 24.

"#AdvantageAssam2 road shows are underway/ will be held across 8 countries in Jan and Feb 2025," the CMO added. The Advantage Assam conclave is scheduled to be held on February 25-26, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it.

Besides the CM, other Cabinet ministers and top officials are participating in events showcasing the summit in different states and countries.

