Himanta Meets Disgruntled Ex-Jharkhand Minister, Urges Him To Withdraw Nomination

Jamtara: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met disgruntled BJP leader and former Jharkhand minister Satyanand Jha 'Batul' and urged him to withdraw his nomination for the upcoming assembly polls. Jha filed his nomination papers from Nala assembly constituency as an Independent candidate after allegedly being denied a BJP ticket.

Nala is among 38 assembly constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase on November 20. Sarma, who is also the BJP co-incharge for the Jharkhand assembly elections, reached Jamtara district this morning and met Jha. Speaking to reporters, Sarma said that he had come to request Jha to withdraw his nomination and help BJP in the polls.

He said that they could give a ticket to only one person from Nala constituency. "We could not provide him with a ticket. So, Jha got angry and he announced he would contest the election as an Independent candidate and filed his nomination," he said. "Forming a BJP government in Jharkhand is very important for the party as well as the state this time. So, I requested him to withdraw his nomination and help the party," he said.

Sarma said that Jha is a very old worker in the party. "I have told him that he would be provided a respected post in the state or Centre and we would try to secure his political career," he said. Jha told reporters that Sarma met him at the last moment when just a few hours were left for the withdrawal of nomination.

"I am still in the contest. I will make a decision only after talking to my supporters," Jha said. The BJP has fielded Madhav Chandra Mahato from the Nala seat against the JMM nominee and assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato. Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes polled will be counted on November 23.