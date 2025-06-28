Himanta For Removing 'Socialism, Secularism' From Constitution

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Saturday that 'socialism' and 'secularism' are Western concepts, and these words should be struck off of the Constitution. He said these words were included in the Preamble of the Constitution by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and these have no place in Indian civilisation.

"How can I be secular? I am a hardcore Hindu. A Muslim person is a hardcore Muslim person. How can he be secular?" Sarma said. He was speaking after launching in Assam a book titled 'The Emergency Diaries: Years That Forged a Leader' which is based on first person anecdotes from associates who worked with Narendra Modi, then a young RSS pracharak, and used other archival material.

The book chronicles the 1975-77 Emergency era and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the 'resistance movement'. Sarma maintained that the Indian concept of secularism is not about being neutral, but it is about being 'positively aligned'.

The word 'secularism' was inserted by people who view it from the western angle, and it needs to be struck off from the Preamble, Sarma added. The CM also claimed that the Western concept of socialism was also imposed by Gandhi. Indian economic principle was based on 'trustee-ship' and helping the marginalised.

"The BJP didn't have to even demolish this concept of socialism. PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh did it for the Congress," he added. He was referring to Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and Finance Minister Manmohan Singh who were credited with bringing economic liberalisation in India in the early 1990s.

Sarma said that the time is ripe to discuss the 'damages' caused by the Emergency to the nation. "We must not forget the Emergency as we cannot repeat the Emergency," he added. The Emergency declared on June 25, 1975, by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi lasted until March 21, 1977. It was marked by widespread press censorship, arrests without trial and the stifling of dissent in academia, politics and civil society.