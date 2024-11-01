ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Himanta Comes To Rescue As BJP Tackles Rebellion Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Sarma met a rebel leader to motivate him to change his decision to run as an independent candidate after the BJP denied him a ticket.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Comes To Rescue As BJP Tackles Rebellion Ahead Of Jharkhand Assembly Elections
Assam CM and BJP's Jharkhand Election Incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat)
ETV Bharat English Team

Jamtara: Amid the potential rebellion faced by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Jharkhand ahead of assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the party’s election in-charge in the state, has engaged in damage control.

On Friday, Sarma, a rebel leader at his residence here, tried to motivate him to change his decision to run as an independent candidate after the BJP denied him a ticket.

The party is faced with a strong internal rift in Jharkhand after some leaders openly came against the party's decision to deny them tickets for the upcoming assembly elections. Sarma has been sent to intervene to mitigate the rebellion.

Former agriculture minister Satyanarayan Jha is upset over the denial of the BJP ticket in the Nala Assembly. It was instead given to Madhav Chandra Mahato. Similarly, a group of leaders was protesting over the ticket given to Sita Soren from Jamtara Assembly.

However, the Assam CM shifted the focus by slamming the state Jharkhand government rather than addressing the internal issue. He labelled the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition government as the “Bunty-Babli government” and asked people to vote it out of power, saying, “If it returns to power, no one will be safe.”

In a direct target, Sarma criticised Congress leaders Alamgir and Irfan Ansari for their alleged derogatory remarks against tribals and alleged that the government ignored their wrongdoings.

He also termed the JMM government as “hypocritical” and alleged that it was “soft on infiltrators.”

TAGGED:

