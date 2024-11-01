ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Himanta Comes To Rescue As BJP Tackles Rebellion Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Jamtara: Amid the potential rebellion faced by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Jharkhand ahead of assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the party’s election in-charge in the state, has engaged in damage control.

On Friday, Sarma, a rebel leader at his residence here, tried to motivate him to change his decision to run as an independent candidate after the BJP denied him a ticket.

The party is faced with a strong internal rift in Jharkhand after some leaders openly came against the party's decision to deny them tickets for the upcoming assembly elections. Sarma has been sent to intervene to mitigate the rebellion.

Former agriculture minister Satyanarayan Jha is upset over the denial of the BJP ticket in the Nala Assembly. It was instead given to Madhav Chandra Mahato. Similarly, a group of leaders was protesting over the ticket given to Sita Soren from Jamtara Assembly.