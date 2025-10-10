Himanta Claims 'Miya Community' To Become Assam's Largest, Vows To Protect Indigenous Interests
Assam Chief Minister said the next census will reveal 38 per cent population of Bangladesh-origin Muslims in Assam.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 6:57 PM IST
Guwahati: In a statement that is likely to stir controversy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma predicted that the population of the "Miya community", a term commonly used to refer to Bangladesh-origin Muslims in the northeastern state, will surge to 38 per cent in the upcoming census, making them the largest demographic group in Assam.
Stressing Assam's Demographic shift claim regarding the Miya community's rising population, Sarma said, “Please write down in your notebook, whenever the next census results are released this time, the population of the Miya community will increase to 38 per cent.
This will make the Miyas the largest community in the state. This is the ground reality of Assam. That is why we are working on how to save and advance our people.”
He said so while talking to reporters on Friday in Dibrugarh while attending a cheque distribution ceremony for beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Women Entrepreneurship Scheme (MMUAY).
The debate over demographic and population change, and the protection of the interests of Assam’s indigenous people, is a long-standing issue. Indigenous groups, particularly the Morans, Motoks, and Ahoms in Upper Assam, along with Tea Garden workers' communities, have been protesting vigorously for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
On October 8, thousands of tea garden workers from 125 tea estates staged a massive protest in Tinsukia town, demanding ST status. Responding to a journalist’s question regarding ST status, the Chief Minister affirmed that his government is determined to protect the interests of the state's indigenous communities. He announced that two important laws would be introduced in the upcoming assembly session for this purpose.
Sarma stated, “If the governments of the past 30 years had worked like our government, we would not have been facing this crisis today. We are doing what we can, and the situation has certainly improved. But we must continue this battle for the next ten years.”
He added, “Two important laws will be brought in the upcoming Assembly session. Two bills will be introduced to protect the interests of our people (Jati) and our land (Maati). If the efforts we have made in the last five years had been started earlier, we would not be suffering this crisis today. A war has started now, and we must carry it forward.”
He emphasised the only way to protect Assam’s indigenous population is- “only if the Miya Muslims are kept under pressure,”
Responding to recent criticism from the opposition regarding his family's assets, particularly related to his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's business activities, which included holding a show for Assam's Muga silk in Singapore around the time of Zubeen Garg's death on September 19. Question raised by the opposition AJP, Raijor Dal and Congress on the CM's wife's show in Singapore.
Sarma denied the wealth issue. Addressing the media, he stated, “ I have no assets. My wife earns her living by working. She has never stolen from anyone to make a living. I literally own nothing in terms of property. I only receive my salary. I have no greed for property.”
Read more