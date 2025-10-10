ETV Bharat / state

Himanta Claims 'Miya Community' To Become Assam's Largest, Vows To Protect Indigenous Interests

Guwahati: In a statement that is likely to stir controversy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma predicted that the population of the "Miya community", a term commonly used to refer to Bangladesh-origin Muslims in the northeastern state, will surge to 38 per cent in the upcoming census, making them the largest demographic group in Assam.

Stressing Assam's Demographic shift claim regarding the Miya community's rising population, Sarma said, “Please write down in your notebook, whenever the next census results are released this time, the population of the Miya community will increase to 38 per cent.

This will make the Miyas the largest community in the state. This is the ground reality of Assam. That is why we are working on how to save and advance our people.”

He said so while talking to reporters on Friday in Dibrugarh while attending a cheque distribution ceremony for beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Women Entrepreneurship Scheme (MMUAY).

The debate over demographic and population change, and the protection of the interests of Assam’s indigenous people, is a long-standing issue. Indigenous groups, particularly the Morans, Motoks, and Ahoms in Upper Assam, along with Tea Garden workers' communities, have been protesting vigorously for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

On October 8, thousands of tea garden workers from 125 tea estates staged a massive protest in Tinsukia town, demanding ST status. Responding to a journalist’s question regarding ST status, the Chief Minister affirmed that his government is determined to protect the interests of the state's indigenous communities. He announced that two important laws would be introduced in the upcoming assembly session for this purpose.